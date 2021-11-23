Home > Auto > Cars > Tesla to launch its Model S Plaid in this country in March 2022
Tesla Model S Plaid was launched at an event at the carmaker’s Fremont facility in September 2021.
Tesla Model S Plaid was launched at an event at the carmaker’s Fremont facility in September 2021.

Tesla to launch its Model S Plaid in this country in March 2022

1 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2021, 12:33 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Tesla Model S Plaid is claimed as the fastest electric car in the world.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that the electric vehicle manufacturer will launch its Model S Plaid in the Chinese market sometime around March next year. Musk took to Twitter on Monday that his company would introduce the Model S Plaid in China, which is the EV maker's second-largest market.

