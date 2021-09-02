Tesla delays Roadster again, likely to launch in 2023

Evidently, the Covid-19 pandemic has taken its toll on Tesla. Elon Musk didn't mention the pandemic impact on the auto manufacturer. But there have been several disruptive factors playing their roles for the last several months. These include pandemic, supply chain crisis including semiconductor shortages etc.

Despite showcasing the world several exciting models including the Cybertruck, Semi truck among others. However, these electric vehicles are yet to be launched.

The chip crisis has impacted several automakers around the world. In the US alone, automobile giants such as General Motors and Ford Motor Company had to announce production closure in multiple plants due to the chip shortage. Globally, Toyota, Nissan, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki too have been impacted hard due to the chip crisis.

The microchip shortage started late last year and it was recovering slowly. However, the fresh surge of Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia has again hammered the recovery process in the segment.