When Tesla first showcased the Cybertruck back in November of 2019, it was promised as a vehicle with the capabilities of a pickup married with the performance of a sports car. But what divided opinions most were its rather unconventional looks with many admiring it while others calling it outlandish.

Made of ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless-steel, the Tesla Cybertruck promises to be one of the most solid vehicles ever made and can reportedly withstand blows and beats. Even though the window shattered during a demonstration to show its toughness, the Cybertruck could well be a nearly-indestructible machine, say many. But what about customisation and personalisation for those looking at buying a Cybertruck in their hue of choice?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a reply to a tweet on this subject has confirmed that the Cybertruck will indeed come in different colours and patterns. "You will be able to wrap it in any colour or pattern," Musk wrote.

And while the colour and pattern options are unlikely to come from Tesla factories, Musk's reply confirms that buyers would be able to make changes according to their preferences.

The confirmation from Musk would be a shot in the arm for those who have been making a case for the visual aspect of the Cybertruck. It is indeed quite unconventional to look at. In its stainless steel body, it may also not be quite the looker. But to add colour and pattern could enhance the visual appeal, making the Cybertruck appear more pleasing to the eye.

Not that the Cybertruck has not managed to clock pre-orders in huge numbers already.

The first phase of bookings for the Cybertruck closed within weeks of it being opened back in November for just $100. The least expensive version of Cybertruck starts at $40,000 while the dual motor and tri-motor versions start at $50,000. The three-versions of Cybertruck offer range of 250 miles, 300 miles and 500 miles, respectively.