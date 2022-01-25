Tesla Cybertruck looks ready for production, ditches door handles in new image

Tesla Cybertruck has been spotted again in a new image revealing that the electric pickup truck is ready to enter series production. It is one of the most awaited electric vehicles in the world that is being delayed time and again. Tesla was supposed to start production of the Cybertruck late in 2021, but that was delayed to 2022.

Now, the electric pickup truck's production has been delayed again till 2023. The EV maker has been changing its own deadline for making the pickup again and again.

The new image that emerged online shows a few more details about the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck. The image shows the Cybertruck comes with unpainted wing mirrors, which was previously thought to be replaced with sleek cameras. Also, the Cybertruck doesn't get any door handles. In that case, it might come with a technology that would allow the doors to be opened remotely or via any touch-sensitive system. However, Tesla has not said anything officially about it.

OK, so that effectively solves the mystery, about where these pictures surfaced from. They surfaced late last night. I’m guessing Cybertruck design, is now happening in Austin. pic.twitter.com/SOfq0kKUZ4 — Gail Alfar (Austin) (@GailAlfarATX) January 24, 2022

This Alp[ha prototype of Tesla Cybertruck certainly looks different than what the US electric car manufacturer unveiled back in 2019. Introducing wing mirrors could be an attempt to comply with US regulations. Other details of the electric pickup include a long single windshield wiper blade that is positioned along the A-pillar. The electric pickup truck also looks a bit smaller than what we have seen before.

Tesla had the first-mover advantage in the electric pickup truck segment that has witnessed a pretty good response from consumers. However, the company that has been known for changing its self-imposed deadlines has ruined the chance by delaying the project. Ford, General Motors, Rivan have already entered the space along with several other players as well. Upon launch, Tesla Cyberetruck will compete with rivals such as Ford F-150 Lightning, GMC Hummer EV among others.

