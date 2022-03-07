Tesla CEO Elon Musk says autonomous driving cars could make traffic worse

HT Auto
Elon Musk's comment comes at a time when his own company Tesla is working on full self-driving technology FSD.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Mar 2022, 09:03 AM
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has admitted in one of his tweets that self-driving cars would likely make the traffic situation worse as people will not feel the pain of physically driving a car. Musk's tweet comes even though his own company Tesla is avidly working on autonomous driving technology.

Tesla has been one of the frontrunners when it comes to self-driving cars. The company offers its semi-autonomous driving software Autopilot in its electric vehicles and currently working on the full self-driving technology called FSD.

Musk said in his latest tweets that the most difficult part in the future mobility scenario would be tackling the traffic. He also added that even the world's most powerful humans could not beat the heavy traffic.

What makes Elon Musk think that self-driving cars will eventually worsen traffic conditions?

Self-driving vehicles will make travelling and driving a lot easier for people, resulting in a boost of personal mobility. It will also enable personal mobility for people who are unable to operate a vehicle on their own currently. This would result in a significant increase in the number of vehicles on road, causing more traffic congestion. However, self-driving technology could also reduce phantom traffic jams, one of the nightmares for drivers.

Self-driving technology is claimed to be the next massive disruption in the automotive world. Several automakers around the world have been working on this technology. Tesla, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz are among the front runners. Tesla had already rolled out its FSD in beta form. However, the software reported a few glitches that prompted the US electric car brand to roll back the software from its cars. Currently, the automaker is working on improving this technology and making it glitch free.

