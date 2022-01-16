Tesla cars register one crash for every 4.31 million miles driven with Autopilot

Tesla Autopilot is a semi-autonomous driving technology that relies on the feeds from a host of sensors, cameras and the onboard AI-driven system.

Tesla electric vehicles have registered one crash for every 4.31 million miles driven with the Autopilot system active during the October-December period last year. The electric vehicles manufacturer also claimed that it recorded one crash for every 4.97 million miles driven with Autopilot technology activated in the previous quarter (July-September) last year.

(Also Read: Tesla Cybertruck could come in two sizes, possible unveil in March 2022: Report)

Tesla claims that Q3 2021 number was up eight per cent to its new all-time record, while the Q4 2021 was the new quarterly best, up 25 per cent from the same period last year.

However, with the Autopilot technology off, Tesla cars registered one accident for every 1.6 million miles driven in the Q3 last year, which was down 11 per cent from the same period last year. In Q4, the number was one accident for every 1.59 million miles driven, up 25 per cent compared to the same period of 2020.

Tesla Autopilot is a semi-autonomous driving technology that relies on the feeds from a host of sensors, cameras and the onboard AI-driven system. This technology allows the driver to take off his or her hand from the steering wheel and drive the car autonomously for a time being. However, it requires driven intervention considering that it is not fully autonomous driving technology.

In the recent past, Tesla's Autopilot technology has drawn attention due to being involved in many fatal accidents that even resulted in the deaths of the occupants. These incidents have resulted in the US automotive safety agency NHTSA opening probe into the system and its reliability. Not only in the US but in Canada as well automotive safety agency Transport Canada has recently started an investigation into this system.

Tesla is currently working on a fully autonomous driving system that will be a major upgrade from Autopilot. Christened as Full Self-Driving (FSD), this technology was introduced to the Tesla cars as a beta version through an over the air (OTA) update. However, the FSD was found glitchy, which resulted in Tesla rolling back the update.

First Published Date: