Tata Tigor to Honda City: Best sedans in India under 10 lakh

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors have some very interesting sedans under 10 lakh.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Mar 2022, 05:12 PM
There are some really stylish sedans under ₹10 lakh.
Hatchbacks might be practical and affordable compared to other body styles, but sedans have their own charm and elegance. More space, more comfort, driving pleasure, better safety are the perks an owner gets when he or she opts for a sedan instead of a hatchback. While many consumers opt for a sedan while upgrading from a hatchback, many modern consumers who are first time buyers often go for sedans.

Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 4.67 Lakhs*Onwards
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.89 Lakhs*Onwards
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 8.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Hyundai Aura (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Aura
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.92 Lakhs*Onwards
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.32 Lakhs*Onwards
In the last few years, sedans have witnessed a drop in their market shares in the Indian market, owing to the rising demand for SUVs and crossovers. However, sedans are far away from diminishing.

(Also Read: Best CNG cars available in India under 10 lakh)

Focusing on this, several automakers who are present in the segment have been bringing their sedans for the buyers. From Maruti Suzuki to Hyundai, from Tata Motors to Honda - many auto majors have their offerings in the segment. Choosing the best sedan under 10 lakh price slab is a difficult task for many.

Here are our suggestions for you.

Tata Tigor CNG is available in two different variants XZ and XZ+.
Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor is one of the best sub-compact sedans in the Indian market under the 10 lakh price slab. The sedan comes with a Global NCAP four-star safety rating and it is available in both petrol and CNG options, which enhances its appeal. The sedan competes with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura. It gets a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that is peppy and good for regular city driving. The engine returns an ARAI certified 20.3 kmpl mileage.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire (2020)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire

One of the bestselling cars in India for quite a long time. This is not only the bestselling model in its segment but one of the best revenue churners for Maruti Suzuki as well. Priced between 6.09 - 9.13 lakh (ex-showroom), the Maruti Suzuki Dzire competes with rivals like Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor. The sedan comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that returns 23.26 kmpl of mileage. Transmission options include both manual and automatic gearbox options.

Aura's side profile is clean and pleasing.
Hyundai Aura

Hyundai introduced the Aura sub-compact sedan in the Indian market as a replacement to the Hyundai Xcent. The Aura comes with a completely fresh design as compared to Xcent. It gets a host of features and upmarket appeal. The sedan comes available in petrol, diesel and CNG powertrain options. Transmission options include both manual and automatic gearbox. Priced between 5.99 - 9.37 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hyundai Aura is one of the best options under 10 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is sold through Nexa retail network.
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is a mid-size sedan with a premium appearance. Sold through the automaker's premium retail network Nexa, the Ciaz competes with rivals like Volkswagen Vento, Hyundai Verna and Honda City. It gets a stylish design and a host of upmarket features. The sedan is priced between 8.87 - 11.86 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets power from a 1.5-litre petrol engine, which is available with both manual and automatic gearbox options.

 

