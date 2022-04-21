HT Auto
Tata Tiago hits four lakh production mark in six years since launch

Tata Tiago is currently available in two different variants - standard Tiago and Tiago NRG.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 Apr 2022, 12:32 PM
Tata Motors on Thursday announced that it has produced four lakh Tiago hatchbacks since its launch six years ago. The automaker claims to have rolled out the milestone unit of the popular hatchback from its Sanand facility in Gujarat. Tata Motors the Tiago hatchback in 2016 after showcasing it at the Delhi Auto Expo that year.

Tiago hatchback has been designed following the homegrown automaker's Impact design philosophy that is also incorporated in other models like Tigor, Nexon, etc. Over the years since its launch, Tata Tiago has received several updates without ditching its basic silhouette. Currently, the hatchback is available in two different variants - standard Tiago and Tiago NRG. Also, the car is available in 14 different trim options.

The automaker claims to have grabbed 19 per cent market share in its category. Tata Tiago comes available in both petrol and CNG variants. The CNG option has been introduced to the hatchback recently and it increased Tiago's overall appeal. The car gets power from a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol motor. The CNG variant gets power from the same engine paired with iCNG technology.

The car received a four-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. It gets a host of safety features such as dual airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS) with Corner Stability Control (CSC), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), rear parking assist, etc.

Commenting on the production milestone, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said that the Tiago has achieved the milestone in a short span. He also said that Tiago has been a key product of the brand's Turnaround 2.0 strategy. "Since its launch has been successful in grabbing a sizeable market share in the most crowded segment in the auto industry. The Tiago has become the preferred choice for youngsters who are looking for a stylish, feature-loaded, and safe car, with more than 60% of sales generated from first-time buyers. The recent interventions of Tiago NRG and Tiago CNG have gained quite the popularity among prospective buyers. We are confident that the Tata Tiago will continue to play an integral part in our New Forever range and will enhance our market performance in the Indian auto industry," he further added.

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 21 Apr 2022, 12:12 PM IST
First Published Date: 21 Apr 2022, 12:12 PM IST
