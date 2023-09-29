Tata Punch EV to Nissan Magnite Kuro: Cars expected to launch in October

The festive month of October is expected to see several new cars, including electric vehicles, launch in India. While some of the carmakers have already confirmed debut of their new models, some others are expected to hit the roads next month. Some of the most anticipated launches are from the Tata Motors stable. The carmaker has been on a launch spree since September with the introduction of the Nexon and Nexon EV facelift SUVs. There could be three more from Tata Motors making debut next month. Here is a quick look at the upcoming cars expected to launch in India in October.

Nissan Magnite Kuro:

The Japanese carmaker has already announced the launch of a special edition version of its best-selling model Magnite SUV in October. Nissan has already opened booking for the Magnite Kuro special edition in September. Bookings for the SUV can be done at an amount of ₹11,000 at Nissan dealerships across India and on the automaker's official website as well. Nissan Magnite Kuro special edition SUV will be launched to commemorate its association with the upcoming ICC World Cup. The Magnite SUV will be the official car of the tournament. The special edition Magnite will be offered in variants like XV MT, Turbo XV MT and Turbo XV CVT.

Tata Punch EV:

Tata Motors is expected to launch the electric avatar of the Punch SUV by end of October. The carmaker had earlier confirmed that it will introduce three electric SUVs by the end of this year. The Nexon EV facelift, launched earlier this month, was the first among the three. Punch EV is expected to be the next in line with a launch date during the ongoing festive season. The Punch EV has been spotted testing several times on Indian roads ahead of the launch. Spy shots suggest that the Punch EV will come with redesigned front faced inspired by flagship SUVs like Harrier and Safari. It could get a vertically stacked LED headlight setup as well as Tata's new two-spoke steering wheel with a digital logo that made its debut in Nexon EV.

Tata Harrier and Safari facelift:

Tata Motors is also expected to launch the facelift versions of two of its flagship SUVs like Harrier and Safari. Both SUVs have been seen testing for months leading up to their launches. The SUVs are expected to come with redesigned front face with an updated grille and a new set of vertical LED projector headlights and LED DRL. Expect no major changes under the hood of the two SUVs.

