Tata Nexon EV now available on a monthly subscription starting at 41,900

Tata Motors on Thursday announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind subscription plan for its Nexon EV. The company says that the new subscription model has been designed to make EVs more accessible. Tata has collaborated with Orix Auto Infrastructure Services Limited for the latest plan.

Tata Motors is making available its flagship EV, the Tata Nexon at an all-inclusive fixed rental starting at just Rs. 41,900/- per month. Moreover, customers can select the tenure of subscription from 18 months to 24 and 36 months, depending up on the requirements. After the tenure of the subscription ends, customers can either choose to extend the plan or just return the vehicle.

(Also Read: Tata Motors expects passenger vehicle demand to rise in next 2 years)

The latest service is currently being offered in 5 major cities - Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Flexible Tenure Monthly Subscription Rate (inclusive of Taxes) 36 months Rs. 41,900 24 months Rs. 44,900 18 months Rs. 47,900

Announcing the launch of this unique EV subscription programme, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “EVs are the future, and as the leader of this fast growing segment, Tata Motors is committed to popularise their access and use in India. With this novel subscription model, we are making it more convenient for interested users of EVs to experience their myriad benefits. It is ideal for customers preferring ‘usership’ over ownership in the rapidly growing era of shared economy."

(Also Read: Tata Motors denies reports about selling stake in passenger vehicle business)

The company says that the new subscription model is customised and perfectly suited for corporates who prefer to lease, expatriates who stay for a fixed tenure, and individuals with frequent inter-city job transfers, among others.



