Tata Motors teases Tigor EV with Ziptron powertrain; could offer 250 km range

Tata Motors on Wednesday has teased the new Tigor EV in a new social media post. The homegrown automaker claims the Tigor EV gets Ziptron electric powertrain.

Also Read: HT Auto EV Conclave: Taking electric vehicles to the masses in India

The video posted on social platforms features Tata Nexon EV with Formula One driver Narayan Karthikeyan behind the wheel. The Ziptron technology debuted with Tata Nexon EV, the most successful electric passenger vehicle in the Indian market.

The Ziptron powered tata cars come with a high-voltage 300+ volt permanent magnet synchronous electric motor. This is claimed to be much more powerful than the 72V AC induction-type motor available on the current Tigor EV. The teaser video indicates that Ziptron technology-enabled Tigor EV will offer much better performance.

Tata Motors previously claimed the Ziptron vehicles are capable of running at least 250 km range on a single charge. Expect the new Tigor EV to get a similar range.

The automaker introduced the electric sub-compact sedan for government authorities and fleet operators a few years ago. It was made available for private buyers back in 2019. However, the car didn't find many takers in the individual buyer segment. Limited range and performance issues were the reasons behind that. The Tigor EV with Ziptron technology will address these concerns.

In terms of design too, the new Tata Tigor EV gets a few changes. The teaser video shows that it gets projector headlamps, bumper integrated LED daytime running lights. The alloy wheels will get blue accents hinting at the car's zero-emission character. Also, expect it to be available in a wide range of colour options. It could come with fast-charging technology as well. These updates will make the car distinctive compared to the fleet model.

Being a smaller model, the new Tata Tigor EV is expected to be cheaper than Tata Nexon EV. This would help the automaker to strengthen its grip in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market.