Tata Motors has launched special 'Founders Edition' version of all its existing models in order to commemorate 75 years of its operations. The company was established back in 1945 by J.R.D Tata.

The new 'Founders Edition' models of Tata cars (Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, and Harrier) are limited only to the Tata Group employees. Apart from several styling tweaks, the new special edition cars also feature a badge bearing J.R.D Tata's signature.

(Also Read: Tata Safari bookings officially open at ₹30,000, launch on February 22)

On the outside, the special edition models of the Tata cars come with a new logo, with brand's signature blue colour. The J.R.D Tata's signature has been added on all five cars which receive four insignias each - on the front fender above the wheel, C-pillar, tailgate, and the last one the dashboard.

The company is yet to announce if the new Founders Edition cars are limited to a specific trim or whether they can also be bought in any trim option. The customer opting to go for these models will also receive a postcard from the Iconic Series depicting Tata's journey along with a photo frame.

As far as mechanical changes are concerned, they are none. All cars remain unchanged as they come plonked with the same engine and transmission choices.

(Also Read: Tata Motors' passenger vehicles unit valued at ₹9,417 crore)

While the Tata Tiago and Tigor come with a 1.2-litre petrol, Altroz gets a pair of 1.2-litre petrol engines (turbo and naturally aspirated) and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The popular Nexon comes with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, while the flagship Harrier gets a 2.0-litre diesel engine.



