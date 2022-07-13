Tata Motors extends the Nexon portfolio with launch of new XM+ (S) variant

The new Tata Nexon XM+ (S) has been placed between the two variants - XM (S) and the XZ+.

Tata Motors on Wednesday introduced a new variant of its much popular Nexon SUV in India. The company introduced the new the Nexon XM+(S) trim starting at ₹9.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new trim is available for purchase in Calgary White, Daytona Grey, Flame Red and Foliage Green colour options. And has been placed between two variants - XM (S) and the XZ+.

Some of the key feature highlights on the new variant includes an electric sunroof, 7" floating infotainment system with android auto and apple car play, 4 speaker system, cooled glove box, rear AC vents, rain sensing wipers, auto headlamps, digital instrument cluster, multi drive modes, 12 V rear power socket and a shark fin antenna.

“We are elated to witness the continued affinity of our consumers with the Nexon brand. The upward trajectory of Nexon sales in the country is backed by its immense popularity, recognition and our promise to deliver the best to the customers. With more than 3,50,000 Nexons on the road, it has successfully marked its place as the #1 SUV in India and has undoubtedly been the flagbearer of Tata Motors’ commitment to safety, paving the way for other segment-defining products from our stable," said Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

“Taking this momentum ahead, we are happy to introduce the feature-rich XM+(S) variant, which will certainly diversify our Nexon portfolio further and draw newer customers to our showrooms," added Amba.

First Published Date: