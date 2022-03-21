Tata Altroz DCA vs Baleno, Glanza, i20, Jazz: Price, specs compared

Tata Motors has introduced dual-clutch automatic transmission in Altroz for the first time since its launch in 2019. The Altroz DCA will rival other premium hatchbacks like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Hyundai i20 and Honda Jazz among others.

Tata Motors has launched the automatic version of its popular hatchback Altroz in India today. The Altroz, which has already been sold more than 1.25 lakh units across India since its launch in 2019, was offered only with a five-speed manual transmission so far. Though a bit late, but the Altroz DCA ticks a crucial box for the premium hatchback taking on rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Hyundai i20 and Honda Jazz in its segment.

Here is a quick look at how these cars stack up against each others in terms of price and specifications.

Tata Altroz DCA vs Baleno, Glanza, i20, Jazz: Price comparison

Tata Motors has launched the 2022 Altroz DCA automatic at a starting price of ₹8.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in six trims, the price of the Altroz AT goes up to ₹9.90 lakh (ex-showroom). In terms of pricing, only Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Glanza remain more affordable than the Tata hatchback. While the price of the recently launched Baleno starts at ₹7.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for its automatic variants, Toyota offers 2022 Glanza with automatic transmission from ₹7.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Premium hatchbacks with automatic transmission Starting price (ex-showroom) Price of top-spec trim (ex-showroom) 2022 Tata Altroz DCA ₹ 8.10 lakh ₹ 9.90 lakh 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno AMT ₹ 7.69 lakh ₹ 9.49 lakh 2022 Toyota Glanza AMT ₹ 7.79 lakh ₹ 9.69 lakh Honda Jazz CVT ₹ 8.81 lakh ₹ 9.95 lakh Hyundai i20 iVT ₹ 8.90 lakh ₹ 10.66 lakh Hyundai i20 DCT ₹ 9.76 lakh ₹ 11.48 lakh

Hyundai's i20, which received a facelift back in 2020, is offered with automatic transmission from8.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the iVT transmission and9.76 lakh (ex-showroom) for the DCT variants. On the other hand, Honda Jazz CVT automatic variants starts at8.81 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Altroz DCA vs Baleno, Glanza, i20, Jazz: Engine specification compared

Tata Motors has offered the 2022 Altroz DCA in six trims, all of which are powered by its 1.2-litre Revotron naturally aspirated petrol engine. The engine is capable of generating maximum output of 86 hp and 111 Nm peak torque. The dual-clutch transmission on offer has seven speeds.

Compared to the Altroz, both Maruti and Toyota offer the new generation Baleno and Glanza with 1.2-litre petrol units. The engine can churn out 87 hp of maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque. Hyundai offers the iVT variants with the 1.2-litre petrol units while the DCT variants are reserved with the 1.0-litre turbocharged unit. Honda Jazz CVT is also offered with a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol unit generating 87 hp of power and 110 Nm of torque.

