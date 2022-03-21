HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Tata Altroz Dca Vs Baleno, Glanza, I20, Jazz: Price, Specs Compared

Tata Altroz DCA vs Baleno, Glanza, i20, Jazz: Price, specs compared

Tata Motors has introduced dual-clutch automatic transmission in Altroz for the first time since its launch in 2019. The Altroz DCA will rival other premium hatchbacks like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Hyundai i20 and Honda Jazz among others.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Mar 2022, 04:14 PM
Tata Altroz DCA is the latest premium hatchback to get automatic transmission. Its rivals Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza and Hyundai i20 already offer automatic gearbox.
Tata Altroz DCA is the latest premium hatchback to get automatic transmission. Its rivals Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza and Hyundai i20 already offer automatic gearbox.
Tata Altroz DCA is the latest premium hatchback to get automatic transmission. Its rivals Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza and Hyundai i20 already offer automatic gearbox.
Tata Altroz DCA is the latest premium hatchback to get automatic transmission. Its rivals Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza and Hyundai i20 already offer automatic gearbox.

Tata Motors has launched the automatic version of its popular hatchback Altroz in India today. The Altroz, which has already been sold more than 1.25 lakh units across India since its launch in 2019, was offered only with a five-speed manual transmission so far. Though a bit late, but the Altroz DCA ticks a crucial box for the premium hatchback taking on rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Hyundai i20 and Honda Jazz in its segment.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Altroz (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.44 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Here is a quick look at how these cars stack up against each others in terms of price and specifications.

Tata Altroz DCA vs Baleno, Glanza, i20, Jazz: Price comparison

Tata Motors has launched the 2022 Altroz DCA automatic at a starting price of 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in six trims, the price of the Altroz AT goes up to 9.90 lakh (ex-showroom). In terms of pricing, only Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Glanza remain more affordable than the Tata hatchback. While the price of the recently launched Baleno starts at 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for its automatic variants, Toyota offers 2022 Glanza with automatic transmission from 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Premium hatchbacks with automatic transmissionStarting price (ex-showroom)Price of top-spec trim (ex-showroom)
2022 Tata Altroz DCA 8.10 lakh 9.90 lakh
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno AMT 7.69 lakh 9.49 lakh
2022 Toyota Glanza AMT 7.79 lakh 9.69 lakh
Honda Jazz CVT 8.81 lakh 9.95 lakh
Hyundai i20 iVT 8.90 lakh 10.66 lakh
Hyundai i20 DCT 9.76 lakh 11.48 lakh

Hyundai's i20, which received a facelift back in 2020, is offered with automatic transmission from 8.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the iVT transmission and 9.76 lakh (ex-showroom) for the DCT variants. On the other hand, Honda Jazz CVT automatic variants starts at 8.81 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Altroz DCA vs Baleno, Glanza, i20, Jazz: Engine specification compared 

Tata Motors has offered the 2022 Altroz DCA in six trims, all of which are powered by its 1.2-litre Revotron naturally aspirated petrol engine. The engine is capable of generating maximum output of 86 hp and 111 Nm peak torque. The dual-clutch transmission on offer has seven speeds.

Compared to the Altroz, both Maruti and Toyota offer the new generation Baleno and Glanza with 1.2-litre petrol units. The engine can churn out 87 hp of maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque. Hyundai offers the iVT variants with the 1.2-litre petrol units while the DCT variants are reserved with the 1.0-litre turbocharged unit. Honda Jazz CVT is also offered with a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol unit generating 87 hp of power and 110 Nm of torque.

 

First Published Date: 21 Mar 2022, 04:14 PM IST
TAGS: Altroz Altroz AT Altroz automatic Altroz DCA 2022 Altroz Altroz 2022 Tata Altroz Tata Altroz AT Tata Altroz DCA Tata Altroz automatic 2022 Tata Altroz Tata Altroz 2022 Tata Motors Maruti Suzuki Baleno Toyota Glanza Hyundai i20 Honda Jazz
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Oben Rorr comes with an eye-catching design.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launched at 99,999, promises 200 km range
The second-generation Toyota Mirai was launched in 2020.
Toyota Mirai, India's 1st hydrogen-based fuel-cell e-car, starts pilot study
Petrol prices in many parts of the world are at staggeringly high levels.
Oil prices at a record: Per-litre petrol price in India vs major countries
Ola Electric follows a direct-to-home sales and delivery model.
Ola S1 Pro price to be hiked post current purchase window
The 2022 Jupiter 135LC features new bodywork which makes it look sportier.
2022 Yamaha Jupiter 135LC launched: Key highlights

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Chinese EV maker calls battery price hikes ‘ridiculous’
Chinese EV maker calls battery price hikes ‘ridiculous’
Tata Altroz DCA vs Baleno, Glanza, i20, Jazz: Price, specs compared
Tata Altroz DCA vs Baleno, Glanza, i20, Jazz: Price, specs compared
Komaki DT 3000 high-speed electric scooter to launch on March 25. Check details
Komaki DT 3000 high-speed electric scooter to launch on March 25. Check details
Crayon Envy low-speed electric scooter launched with keyless start. Check price
Crayon Envy low-speed electric scooter launched with keyless start. Check price
Full charge in 5 min? Ola Electric partners StoreDot for fast charging cell tech
Full charge in 5 min? Ola Electric partners StoreDot for fast charging cell tech

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city