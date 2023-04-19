HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Tata Opens Booking For Altroz Cng. Check Mileage And Features

Tata opens booking for Altroz iCNG. Check mileage and features

Tata Motors has introduced the CNG version of its premium hatchback in India. The Altroz, now armed with Tata's iCNG technology, is open for booking at 21,000. Tata Altroz CNG versions will be available in four variants, which include the XE, XM+, XZ and XZ+. Tata had earlier showcased the Altroz CNG hatchback during the Auto Expo 2023 in January this year. It will rival the CNG avatars of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Glanza among other models in the category.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Apr 2023, 11:33 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tata Altroz iCNG hatchback will take on Maruti Suzuki Baleno's CNG version.
Tata Altroz iCNG hatchback will take on Maruti Suzuki Baleno's CNG version.
Tata Altroz iCNG hatchback will take on Maruti Suzuki Baleno's CNG version.
Tata Altroz iCNG hatchback will take on Maruti Suzuki Baleno's CNG version.

Tata Altroz is the third model from the carmaker to get CNG versions. The carmaker had earlier launched the Tigor sedan and Tiago hatchback with iCNG technology. However, the Altroz iCNG version is different from the other two. The biggest difference is how the CNG kit if fitted inside the car.

To carve out more space for luggage, Tata Motors has introduced the new twin-cylinder CNG technology for the first time in India. The CNG kit, which include two CNG cylinders of 30 litres each, is placed lower in the boot space without curtailing luggage space by much. Tata Motors says that Altroz CNG will offer over 300 litres of boot space despite the CNG kit. To carve out space for the twin cylinders, Tata Motors had to remove the spare wheel placed under the boot space.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Altroz (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz
₹5.44 - 9.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Racer (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Racer
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
₹5.45 - 10.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
₹5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹5.49 - 8.43 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details

In conventional CNG vehicles, like Tiago and Tigor, the large CNG cylinder tucked inside the boot space leaves little space for luggage. Altroz CNG's rivals like Baleno or Glanza do not offer this feature.

Altroz CNG is otherwise not too different to look at compared to the standard version of the hatchback. The only noticeable changes are the iCNG badging, the CNG switch on the console inside to switch between fuel modes among others. Tata will offer the Altroz CNG in four colour options. These include Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Arcade Grey and Avenue White. The cabin of the Altroz iCNG will offer features like leatherette seats, iRA connected car technology, cruise control among others.

Tata Altroz CNG will come equipped with the 1.2-litre petrol engine that also powers the Tiago and Tigor CNG models. The engine, mated to a manual gearbox, can generate 73 bhp and 95 Nm in the iCNG mode. Without CNG kit, the engine can generate 84.82 bhp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The fuel efficiency of the Altroz iCNG is expected to be around 27 km/kg, almost similar to what the Tiago iCNG offers.

First Published Date: 19 Apr 2023, 11:33 AM IST
TAGS: Tigor Tiago Altroz Altroz Altroz CNG Tata Motors CNG cars
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
15% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city