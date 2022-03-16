HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Tata Altroz Automatic To Launch On March 21

Tata Altroz Automatic to launch on March 21

The Tata Altroz will finally make its debut with the dual-clutch automatic transmission. Deliveries to start soon after the car's launch later this month. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Mar 2022, 10:10 AM
Representational image of Tata Altroz iTurbo. (HTAuto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Representational image of Tata Altroz iTurbo. (HTAuto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Representational image of Tata Altroz iTurbo. (HTAuto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Representational image of Tata Altroz iTurbo. (HTAuto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Tata Motors is all set to launch the automatic variant of its popular premium hatchback Altroz. The 2022 Altroz Automatic will debut this month with the dual-clutch automatic transmission. Tata Motors has opened bookings for the Altroz Automatic hatchback.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Altroz (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.44 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The car will be launched in India on March 21. The new Altroz automatic can be booked at the company's authorised dealerships, or online, at a token amount of 21,000. Tata Motors will start deliveries of the car soon after the launch.

Under the hood, the Altroz automatic will be plonked with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine. The Altroz Automatic will be introduced in three trim levels - XT, XZ, and XZ+ trims as well as the Dark edition range. The company will also introduce a new Opera Blue exterior shade in the Altroz range. 

(Also Read: Tata Motors to deliver 250 electric cars to Aurangabad Mission Green Mobility)

As far as features go, the car will continue along with the same set of features found previously. Expect the car to come kitted with the same projector headlamps, Harman stereo system, a push start/stop button, 16-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a reverse parking camera, and more.

(Also Read: Tata Nexon among EVs launched by this Indian company to transport employees)

The existing 1.2-litre petrol powertrain is tuned to produce 85bhp/113Nm in its petrol guise. Expect similar output from this engine in its automatic avatar as well. In addition, the car is also offered with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel motor. While the former produces 108bhp/140Nm, the latter delivers 89bhp/200Nm torque. 

Needless to say, the new automatic avatar of the Tata Altroz will be priced slightly higher than the existing manual trims of the car.

First Published Date: 16 Mar 2022, 10:04 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors Tata Cars India Tata Altroz Tata Altroz Automatic
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city