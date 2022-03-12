Tata Nexon among EVs launched by this Indian company to transport employees

Hindustan Zinc has joined the EV revolution in India shifting to electric vehicles for both mining minerals as well as transport its employees. The company, which is among world’s leading integrated zinc-lead-silver producer, recently added several electric vehicles to its fleet, including Tata Nexon EV, electric scooters and underground service EV for mines.

The company had also signed MoUs to introduce more electric vehicles in underground mining operations in the future.

Arun Misra, CEO at Hindustan Zinc, said, “Our decarbonization journey is not only substituting underground frontline vehicles with electric alternatives but also making this shift in service vehicles, LMVs, and passenger vehicles across our locations. Our aim is that in the next five years’ time all machines due replacement are only replaced with battery operated vehicles to realise our vision of zero emission and carbon free mining."

Tata Nexon EV is India's best-selling electric car at the moment. Tata Motors recently revealed that it has sold 13,500 units of Nexon EV in India since its launch two years ago. Nexon EV is equipped with a 30.2 kWh battery pack and offers a range of 312 kms without recharge. Besides being a passenger vehicle, the Nexon EVs are also used in fleet in various government institutions and even in corporate setups.

Hindustan Zinc also has a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed last year with Normet Group Oy and Epiroc Rock Drills AB to introduce battery electric vehicles across its underground mines in Rajasthan. Shifting towards cleaner and greener mobility solutions, the company has set itself an ambitious target of ‘zero harm, zero waste, zero discharge’ to reduce its carbon footprint. The company's Sustainability Goals 2025 has plans to invest around $1 billion to go green in the next five years while continuously leading decarbonisation practices.

