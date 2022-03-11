Home Auto Electric Vehicles Top 5 Electric Cars Sold India In February: Tata Nexon, Tigor Ev Lead The Pack

Top 5 electric cars sold India in February: Tata Nexon, Tigor EV lead the pack With Nexon EV and Tigor EV, Tata Motors continues to lead India's push towards electric vehicles. The carmaker now has a staggering 96 percent share in EV four-wheeler space. By : HT Auto Desk

MG Motor launched the facelift version of the ZS EV earlier this week. Priced at ₹21.99 lakh, the 2022 MG ZS EV offers a range of 461 kms on single charge. It is an improvement of more than 40 kms compared to the previous generation model.

Mahindra eVerito

Mahindra and Mahindra is all set to launch at least three new electric vehicles later this year. At the Auto Expo in 2020, the carmaker had also showcased a few others, including the eKUV100, which has not hit the markets so far. Yet, Mahindra remains a key player in the electric four-wheeler segment in India. Currently, its electric sedan eVerito is placed fourth on the list of top five electric cars in India with 12 units sold last month.

BYD e6

BYD e6 electric MPV is not available in the passenger vehicle segment yet. The Chinese carmaker sells the three-row electric vehicle in the B2B segment and targets only the fleet operators in the country. The carmaker sold 10 units of the e6 MPV last month.

BYD e6 is equipped with a 71.7 kwh blade battery which has been rated to deliver a range of more than 500 kms on a single charge. It is available with DC fast charging support which takes almost 1.5 hours to fully charge the battery.

Among other EV, Audi e-tron, Hyundai Kona, Jaguar I-Pace, Mercedes EQC, Porsche Taycan EV are among the top 10 electric cars that were sold in India last month.

