Top 5 electric cars sold India in February: Tata Nexon, Tigor EV lead the pack

With Nexon EV and Tigor EV, Tata Motors continues to lead India's push towards electric vehicles. The carmaker now has a staggering 96 percent share in EV four-wheeler space.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Mar 2022, 12:02 PM
Tata Tigor EV (left) and Nexon EV (right) are the two leading electric cars in the Indian market currently.
Tata Motors continues to dominate the electric vehicle segment in India. In February, the carmaker registered more than four-fold rise in sale of its electric four-wheelers in the passenger vehicle segment. With 2,264 units of its EVs, which include the Nexon EV and Tigor EV, Tata Motors currently shares a massive 96.26 percent market share in the segment, way ahead of any other rivals.

Tata's electric cars are also the most affordable EVs in the four-wheeler segment currently in India.

Here is a look at the top five electric cars sold in India in February.

Tata Nexon EV and Tigor EV

Tata Nexon EV and Tigor EV has been the biggest success stories among India-made electric cars so far. Both Nexon and Tigor EVs received updates recently, and are easily the most popular among all electric cars sold in India. Tata Motors sold 2,264 units of Nexon, Tigor EVs last month. It is a massive 421 percent rise over just 434 units sold during the same month last year.

Tata Tigor EV, which was launched last year at a starting price of 11.99 lakh, going up to 12.99 (ex showroom), is also India's safest electric car with a four-star rating from Global NCAP. The electric sedan offers a ARAI-certified range of 306 kms on a single charge.

Nexon EV remains India's best-selling electric car. Tata Motors recently revealed that it has sold 13,500 units of Nexon EV in India since its launch two years ago. Nexon EV is equipped with a 30.2 kWh battery pack and offers a range of 312 kms without recharge.

MG ZS EV

Tata Motors' closest competitor in the electric four-wheeler space is MG Motor. MG's only electric offering in India, the ZS EV, is the third highest-selling electric vehicle in India. In February, MG sold 38 units of ZS EV. However, the sales numbers have gone down when compared to February last year, when the company sold nearly 90 units more than last month.

Top 5 electric cars sold India in February: Tata Nexon, Tigor EV lead the pack
MG Motor launched the facelift version of the ZS EV earlier this week. Priced at 21.99 lakh, the 2022 MG ZS EV offers a range of 461 kms on single charge. It is an improvement of more than 40 kms compared to the previous generation model.

Mahindra eVerito

Mahindra and Mahindra is all set to launch at least three new electric vehicles later this year. At the Auto Expo in 2020, the carmaker had also showcased a few others, including the eKUV100, which has not hit the markets so far. Yet, Mahindra remains a key player in the electric four-wheeler segment in India. Currently, its electric sedan eVerito is placed fourth on the list of top five electric cars in India with 12 units sold last month.

BYD e6

BYD e6 electric MPV is not available in the passenger vehicle segment yet. The Chinese carmaker sells the three-row electric vehicle in the B2B segment and targets only the fleet operators in the country. The carmaker sold 10 units of the e6 MPV last month.

BYD e6 is equipped with a 71.7 kwh blade battery which has been rated to deliver a range of more than 500 kms on a single charge. It is available with DC fast charging support which takes almost 1.5 hours to fully charge the battery.

Among other EV, Audi e-tron, Hyundai Kona, Jaguar I-Pace, Mercedes EQC, Porsche Taycan EV are among the top 10 electric cars that were sold in India last month.

 

 

First Published Date: 11 Mar 2022, 12:02 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Nexon Tata Tigor Tata Nexon EV Tata Tigor EV Tigor Nexon Tata Motors MG ZS EV ZS EV Mahindra eVerito eVerito BYD e6 e6 Audi Audi e-tron e-tron Hyundai Kona Kona Hyundai Jaguar I-Pace I-Pace Jaguar Mercedes EQC EQC Mercedes-Benz Porsche Taycan Taycan EV Porsche
