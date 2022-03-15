HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Motors To Deliver 250 Electric Cars To Aurangabad Mission Green Mobility

Tata Motors to deliver 250 electric cars to Aurangabad Mission Green Mobility

Tata Motors will deliver 175 Nexon EVs and 75 Tigor EVs to AMGM.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Mar 2022, 05:59 PM
Tata Tigor EV comes as the second electric car from the brand.
Tata Tigor EV comes as the second electric car from the brand.
Tata Tigor EV comes as the second electric car from the brand.
Tata Tigor EV comes as the second electric car from the brand.

Tata Motors on Tuesday has announced that it has received an order for 250 electric cars from Aurangabad Mission Green Mobility (AMGM). The automaker will supply 175 units of the Tata Nexon EV and 75 Tigoir EVs to individual customers. The homegrown automaker has said that it will deliver 101 electric cars in the first phase of the order, which include 70 Nexon EVs and 31 Tigor EVs.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹ 23.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 4.7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The remaining EVs will be delivered in the second phase.

(Also read: Order of 60 Tata Tigor EVs, 5 Nexon EVs placed by Kerala State Electricity Board)

Speaking about the order, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said that this order would set an example for the other states to adopt electric mobility.

Tata Motors currently is at the top position in the electric car market, thanks to the Nexon EV. The automaker claims that it had an 87 per cent market share in the electric car segment in India in the first 11 months of the current financial year.

Tata Nexon EV comes as not only the most successful electric car from the brand but the bestselling electric car in India as well. The electric SUV offers a 312 km range on a single charge. It gets a 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor, powered by a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery.

The Tata Tigor EV comes with a Global NCAP four-star safety rating and it promises a 306 km range on a single charge. Tigor EV gets power from a 26-kWh lithium-ion battery pack and churns out a peak power output of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm. The all-electric sedan is capable of accelerating 0 to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds.

Both the Tata Nexon EV and Tata Tigor EV come equipped with the automaker's Ziptron technology. Both these electric cars are equipped with fast charging technology.

First Published Date: 15 Mar 2022, 05:47 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors electric car electric vehicle electric mobility Tata Nexon EV Tata Tigor EV
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city