HT Auto
Home Auto News Order Of 60 Tata Tigor Evs, 5 Nexon Evs Placed By Kerala State Electricity Board

Order of 60 Tata Tigor EVs, 5 Nexon EVs placed by Kerala State Electricity Board

Tata Motors has said that it has sold overall 15,000 EVs till date and has over 85% market share in the passenger EV space in the ongoing fiscal so far.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Mar 2022, 07:08 AM
File photo of Tata Tigor EV  (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
File photo of Tata Tigor EV  (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Order of 60 Tata Tigor EVs, 5 Nexon EVs placed by Kerala State Electricity Board
File photo of Tata Tigor EV  (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
File photo of Tata Tigor EV 

Home-grown auto major Tata Motors has bagged a contract for 65 electric vehicles (EVs) from Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). The order comprises 60 Tata Tigor EVs and five Tata Nexon EV SUVs. The order is a part of a competitive pan-India tender floated by KSEB in line with the state's vision to ‘Go Green’ and become carbon neutral by 2030.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The 2021 Tata Tigor EV comes with an ARAI certified range of 306 km on a single charge. In real-world conditions, this figure may be closer to the mark of around 250 kilometres. The model comes equipped with a 26-kWh high energy density lithium-ion battery pack which gets charged up to 80% in around 8.5 hours when using a conventional 15A home socket.

(Also read | 2022 MG ZS EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Which green SUV to choose?)

Tata Tigor EV is rated to churn out peak power output of 55 kW and is capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. The top speed reached by the model is 120 kmph. It comes with Ziptron technology which helps improve its performance when on the go.

Tata Nexon EV SUV gets an ARAI certified range of 312 km on a single charge and comes with a high capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery and a 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor. The vehicle also offers 35 mobile-based connected features such as remote commands, vehicle tracking, driving behaviour analytics, navigation and remote diagnostics, among others.

(Also read | Harrier to Nexon: Tata Motors offers benefits up to 85,000 on select cars)

Tata Motors has said that it has sold overall 15,000 EVs till date and has over 85 per cent market share in the passenger EV space in the ongoing fiscal so far. The company is closely working with other Tata Group firms, including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance and Croma so as to promote faster adoption of EVs in the country.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 08 Mar 2022, 07:05 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Tata Nexon EV Tata Tigor EV Nexon EV Tigor EV electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Royal Enfield Scram 411 to launch on March 15. Check details
Royal Enfield Scram 411 to launch on March 15. Check details
Nissan creates 2.5-million Euro fund to extend support to Ukraine
Nissan creates 2.5-million Euro fund to extend support to Ukraine
Hyundai Motor, Iveco to explore collaboration on shared vehicle tech, supply
Hyundai Motor, Iveco to explore collaboration on shared vehicle tech, supply
Russia-Ukraine war: Chip crisis in Indian auto industry may worsen, says FADA
Russia-Ukraine war: Chip crisis in Indian auto industry may worsen, says FADA
Volkswagen confirms ID.4 electric SUVs destroyed in cargo ship fire
Volkswagen confirms ID.4 electric SUVs destroyed in cargo ship fire

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city