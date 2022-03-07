HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Harrier To Nexon: Tata Motors Offers Benefits Of Up To 85,000 On Select Cars

Harrier to Nexon: Tata Motors offers benefits of up to 85,000 on select cars

Tata Motors has offered benefits on its SUVs like Harrier, Safari and Nexon, hatchbacks like Altroz and Tiago as well as the Tigor sedan in March.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Mar 2022, 10:01 AM
Tata Motors offers benefits of up to ₹85,000 on select models like Harrier, Nexon, Safari, Altroz, Tigor and Tiago in March.
Tata Motors offers benefits of up to ₹85,000 on select models like Harrier, Nexon, Safari, Altroz, Tigor and Tiago in March.
Harrier to Nexon: Tata Motors offers benefits of up to 85,000 on select cars
Tata Motors offers benefits of up to ₹85,000 on select models like Harrier, Nexon, Safari, Altroz, Tigor and Tiago in March.
Tata Motors offers benefits of up to ₹85,000 on select models like Harrier, Nexon, Safari, Altroz, Tigor and Tiago in March.

Tata Motors has offered heavy discounts of select models till March 31. The benefits go up to as much as 85,000 depending on models and variants. The discounts are offered on Tata cars, which include SUVs like the Harrier, Safari and Nexon, hatchbacks like the Altroz and Tiago as well as the Tigor sub-compact sedan.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 13.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.96 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Ecosport (HT Auto photo)
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Wr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Wr-v
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 8.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The discounts will be applicable on select variants of these models till the end of this month. Tata Punch, the latest SUV from the carmaker's stable, has not been included in the list of beneficiaries.

The biggest beneficiary of this scheme is Tata's five-seater SUV Harrier. The SUV gets the maximum benefit of 85,000. Besides a corporate discount worth 25,000, the Harrier SUV models launched last year will get a benefit of 60,000, including a cash discount of 20,000. For the 2022 Harrier models, the exchange benefit has been reduced to only 40,000.

Tata Safari three-row SUV also gets heavy discounts this month with benefits worth up to 60,000. Tata is not offering any corporate discount on this model, unlike the Harrier. The 2021 models gets exchange bonus worth 60,000, while the newer 2022 models get exchange bonus of up to 40,000.

Tata Nexon SUV, which is the best-selling model from the carmaker and the highest-selling SUV in India for the last three months, also gets benefits worth 25,000. The diesel variant of the Nexon gets an exchange bonus of 15,000 for the 2021 models. There is also a corporate discount of up to 3,000 on the petrol variants of the SUV, which goes up to 5,000 on the diesel variants. Tata is not offering any discount on the Nexon EV models.

Besides the three SUVs, Tata is also offering heavy discounts on two of its popular hatchbacks - the Altroz and Tiago. The Tiago is offered with a cash discount of 10,000 for the 2021 models. There is also an exchange bonus worth 15,000 on these models, as well as 10,000 on the newer 2022 models. Tata is also offering a corporate discounts of up to 3,000. The CNG variants of the Tiago, which was introduced earlier, is not included in the offer. Tata Altroz premium hatchback also gets benefits of up to 10,000 for the turbo-petrol variants.

The 2021 models of Tata Tigor sub-compact sedan comes with cash benefit worth 10,000. They also get exchange bonus worth 15,000, which goes dow to 10,000 for the newer models. Besides these, there is also a corporate discount worth 3,000. Like Tiago, Tigor's CNG models too do not get these benefits.

 

First Published Date: 07 Mar 2022, 10:01 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Harrier Harrier Tata Nexon Nexon Tata Altroz Safari Tata Safari Altroz Tiago Tigor Tata Motors Punch Tata Punch
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes Chinese Ambassador for a ride in Model S Plaid
Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes Chinese Ambassador for a ride in Model S Plaid
Super shocker: Tesla owner in China receives over $600,000 supercharging bill
Super shocker: Tesla owner in China receives over $600,000 supercharging bill
Volkswagen Virtus, rival to Skoda Slavia, to debut tomorrow: What to expect
Volkswagen Virtus, rival to Skoda Slavia, to debut tomorrow: What to expect
Kia EV9 flagship electric SUV to make global debut in 2023: What we know so far
Kia EV9 flagship electric SUV to make global debut in 2023: What we know so far
Russia-Ukraine war: Brace for more car price hikes as Palladium costs rise
Russia-Ukraine war: Brace for more car price hikes as Palladium costs rise

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city