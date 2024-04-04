Suzuki Vitara gets a subtle facelift in Europe, gets revised styling, new features

Suzuki has introduced a subtle midlife facelift for the Vitara in Europe, bringing a little nip and tuck to the midsize SUV. The 2024 Suzuki Vitara facelift gets a restyled front along with a new infotainment system and more safety features than before. Do note that the Suzuki Vitara sold in Europe is different from the Grand Vitara sold in India. Both models are based on different platforms.

The fourth generation of the Suzuki Vitara is nearly a decade old and has been on sale since 2014 internationally and the first facelift arrived in 2018, followed by the introduction of mild-hybrid tech in 2020. The 2024 facelift brings a refreshed look to the SUV aimed to keep the model relevant for a few more years.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki XL5 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5 Lakhs View Details Maruti Suzuki Baleno 1197.0 cc 1197.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 Lakhs View Details Maruti Suzuki Dzire 1197.0 cc 1197.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.51 - 9.39 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 998 cc 998 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 4.26 - 6.12 Lakhs Compare View Offers Renault Kwid 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 4.70 - 6.45 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : 1983 to 2024: Maruti Suzuki touches 3 crore production milestone in 40 years

The 2024 Suzuki Vitara facelift gets a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The SUV also comes with updated ADAS

The 2024 Suzuki Vitara facelift gets a redesigned front bumper that now incorporates a cleaner look. The unit gets slimmer LED DRLs on the sides, while the fog lamps have been removed altogether. There’s also an updated grille and a larger central air intake with black surrounds.

The profile remains the same barring the new aerodynamically-shaped alloy wheels, while there are now two new colours available - Titan Dark Gray Pearl Metallic and Sphere Blue Pearl with a Cosmic Black Pearl Metallic roof.

The cabin on the 2024 Vitara remains the same, which is a bummer considering its aged quite a lot. Unlike the tech-induced interiors of today, the Vitara’s cabin reminds of simpler times. The instrument cluster is still analogue while there is a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The SUV also gets USB charging, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as remote access to select vehicle functions via the mobile app.

Also Read : New generation Maruti Suzuki Swift to launch in India soon. Key upgrades

The 2024 Suzuki Vitara continues to be offered with mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid engine options

The 2024 Suzuki Vitara continues to use the same engine options in Europe. This includes the 1.4-litre 48-volt, mild-hybrid engine tuned for 127 bhp, paired with a 6-speed manual that sends power to the front or all four wheels via 4WD. The strong-hybrid setup uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine with 101 bhp combined with a single electric motor churning out 33 bhp for a combined output of 115 bhp, paired with a 6-speed automatic.

The Suzuki Vitara already comes with ADAS in keeping with the regulations in Europe and the 2024 edition brings updates to the system. The SUV now gets Dual Sensor Brake Support II, Driver Monitoring System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Sign Recognition, and Lane Keeping Assist.

Maruti Suzuki has no plans to bring this iteration of the Vitara to the market in India. However, the model did go on to inspire the first generation Vitara Brezza and even the Grand Vitara to an extent. Meanwhile, SUVs continue to be strong sellers for Maruti with the Brezza and Grand Vitara clocking in healthy numbers.

First Published Date: