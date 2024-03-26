New generation Maruti Suzuki Swift to launch in India soon. Key upgrades

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch its next big product in India, the fourth-generation Swift hatchback. Suzuki has already taken the wrap off the new generation iteration of the popular hatchback in Japan. The OEM has already started testing the new Maruti Suzuki Swift on Indian roads ahead of its nearing launch. As the new generation Swift was uncovered, it came with a completely new design, fresh features aided by advanced technology and a heavily upgraded engine.

Maruti Suzuki Swift remains one of the bestselling cars in India despite the rising competition from rivals and rapidly evolving consumer preference towards SUVs and crossovers. Here are some key facts about the upcomingMaruti Suzuki Swift.

New lightweight platform

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Swift comes based on HEARTECT architecture, which is light and rigid. Suzuki says the platform has received a comprehensive overhaul, upgrading the underbody structure and component layout. Suzuki also claims this upgrade has resulted in a more rigid frame, which enhances collision safety.

New Z12E engine

Powering the new Maruti Suzuki Swift is a new three-cylinder petrol engine, which has been specially developed for the new iteration of the hatchback. This engine is capable of churning out 82 bhp peak power and a slightly higher torque output of 112 Nm at 4,500 rpm. The engine is also capable of providing acceleration from a standstill position to 100 kmph in 12.5 seconds for the manual model and 1.9 seconds for the CVT variant. The automaker claims this upgrade improved the acceleration capability by five per cent from the previous generation version of Swift.

Hybrid technology

The fourth generation Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a self-charging hybrid system, powered by a 10 Ah lithium-ion battery pack. The 12V mild hybrid system incorporates an integrated starter generator (ISG) which acts as both a generator and starter motor for the new Swift. The ISG comes as belt-driven and assists the engine during the car's take-off and acceleration. It also generates electricity through regenerative braking. The ISG unit comes with a 2.3 kW power output and 60 Nm of torque output as well. Suzuki claims the 12V mild hybrid system is lightweight and adds less than seven kilograms to the overall weight of the car.

ADAS

The new generation Swift comes with ADAS as the first to the hatchback. The new Swift gets advanced technology-aided features such as lane departure warning and weaving alert, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot monitor and traffic sign recognition.

New features

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift gets a host of upgrades across the exterior and inside the cabin. The hatchback comes with LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights, keyless entry and start, wireless smartphone link display audio, rear view camera, rear parking sensors, 16-inch alloy wheels etc.

Reduced NVH

Suzuki claims to have worked on reducing noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) levels in the new generation Swift hatchback, making the cabin quieter than the outgoing model. Suzuki also claims that for the first time, the automaker has added sound and vibration adhesive to the underbody to reduce transmission of noise and vibration into the cabin, especially on bumpy roads.

