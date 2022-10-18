HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Stellantis Mulling The Plan To End China Production. Details Here

Stellantis mulling the plan to end China production. Details here

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares hinted that the Chinese government offers unequal treatment to foreign companies in the country.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Oct 2022, 14:49 PM
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. (REUTERS)
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. (REUTERS)
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. (REUTERS)
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares.

Auto giant Stellantis may stop producing vehicles in China, hinted Carlos Tavares, the company's CEO, on Monday at the 2022 Paris Motor Show. He also said that China's increasing geopolitical tensions with the West are becoming a deterrent to investment in the country. He said that the automobile giant's strategy anticipates the possibility of further geopolitical tensions in the coming days. This came after a few weeks when Stellantis had already dropped a joint venture that built Jeep SUVs in China, reports AFP. The automaker took this decision after failing to take a controlling stake in the joint venture. Stellantis is also in talks with local partner Dongfeng about its Peugeot and Citroen brands.

(Also Read: Delhi to get 100 EV chargers in next two months: Arvind Kejriwal)

Speaking about the company's strategy, Tavares had said that the thought of pulling out of China came as it had seen such situations where the auto company was thrown out of a country when Western sanctions were imposed. "There have already been several times where we've been thrown out of a country when Western sanctions are imposed... can we be sure that the stability of relations between China and the world is guaranteed?" he added.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Citroen C5 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C5 Aircross
1997 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 18.6 kmpl
₹30.3 - 32.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Citroen C3 (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C3
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl | 80 bhp
₹5.7 - 8.05 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹17.19 - 28.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Jeep Meridian (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Meridian
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹29.9 - 36.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹53.9 - 59.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Superb (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Superb
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.1 kmpl
₹31.99 - 35.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Unlike its German rival Volkswagen, which sold three million cars in China in 2021, the Stellantis-owned mass-market French vehicles have never broken through in the country. The auto company is now mulling the idea of selling the Peugeot and Citroen models in China after building them in other countries and importing them. "We're still selling Jeep and Alfa Romeo vehicles built outside China very profitably," said Tavares, suggesting that the same model could work for Peugeot and Citroen. "If we take our strategy all the way, we don't need any factories in China. In a world of growing tensions, we don't need to create vulnerabilities," he added further.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Tavares also said that Stellantis is aiming to generate revenues of $19.6 billion in China by 2030 with cars from its 14 brands. However, he also complained of unequal treatment from Beijing. "The red carpet is rolled out for Chinese manufacturers in Europe, and that's not how we're welcomed in China," he said, while further adding, "Import taxes on vehicles coming from China should be symmetrical with those applied to Western vehicles in China."

First Published Date: 18 Oct 2022, 14:49 PM IST
TAGS: Peugeot Citroen Stellantis Jeep
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite

Trending this Week

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki had launched the last facelift version of the S-Cross SUV back in 2020. It failed to garner as much attention as its rivals which ultimately led to the carmaker introducing the brand new model Grand Vitara.
Maruti Suzuki officially pulls plug on S-Cross after launch of Grand Vitara SUV
The S-Presso S-CNG is offered in just two variants.
2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG launched at 5.90 lakh, delivers 32.73 km/kg
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari poses with Toyota Mirai, India's first hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV). 
Watch: Nitin Gadkari taking a ride in Toyota's hydrogen-powered car
File photo used for representational purposes.
Uber shocks passenger with a bill of over 27 lakh for a 15-minute ride

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Stellantis mulling the plan to end China production. Details here
Stellantis mulling the plan to end China production. Details here
Delhi to get 100 EV chargers in next two months: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi to get 100 EV chargers in next two months: Arvind Kejriwal
How to identify a worn-out tyre: A comprehensive guide
How to identify a worn-out tyre: A comprehensive guide
NHAI to pull up officials in case of accidents due to poor road design
NHAI to pull up officials in case of accidents due to poor road design
Nissan X-Trail to make India comeback after 8 years. Here's what it will offer
Nissan X-Trail to make India comeback after 8 years. Here's what it will offer

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city