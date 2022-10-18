HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Delhi To Get 100 Ev Chargers In Next Two Months: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi to get 100 EV chargers in next two months: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi state government will also club EV battery swapping points with EV charging stations across the city. The national capital currently has around a thousand EV chargers, according to state government data.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Oct 2022, 13:37 PM
A Delta EV charging station stands at Connaught Place in New Delhi. The state government will add 100 more EV chargers across the city in the next two months.  (Bloomberg)
A Delta EV charging station stands at Connaught Place in New Delhi. The state government will add 100 more EV chargers across the city in the next two months.  (Bloomberg)
A Delta EV charging station stands at Connaught Place in New Delhi. The state government will add 100 more EV chargers across the city in the next two months.  (Bloomberg)
A Delta EV charging station stands at Connaught Place in New Delhi. The state government will add 100 more EV chargers across the city in the next two months. 

Delhi plans to speed up the process to increase its EV charging network in an effort to improve EV infrastructure in the national capital. The Delhi-NCR region will add another 100 electric vehicle charging stations to its tally soon. Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, said on Tuesday that these new EV charging stations will come up across the city in the next two months. He made the announcement while inaugurating 11 EV charging stations in Delhi today. 

Kejriwal also said that the new EV charging stations will also include battery swapping points for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers. "Earlier, battery swapping points and charging stations were different but these have now been clubbed together. These 11 stations have 73 charging points. In the next two months, Delhi will get 100 charging stations," Kejriwal added.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev
 
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
30.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 312 Km
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Delhi is considered the EV capital of the country with nearly 10 per cent of all vehicles sold this year being electric. The state government had launched the Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy two years ago, and aims to put at least one EV for every four vehicles on the road by 2024.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

With a clear focus to increase EV penetration, the state government has also put emphasis on improving EV infrastructure in the Delhi-NCR area. Earlier this month, the state government had announced that it has set up 1,000 electric vehicle charging points in less than a year under its single window facility. Among the 1,000 EV charging points, 682 points were installed at 315 locations by BRPL, 150 charging points installed at 70 locations by BYPL and 168 charging points installed at 50 locations by TPDDL.

The government is also planning to set up 18,000 charging points across the city in the next three years. Among these will be 5,000 kerbside electric vehicle (EV) charging points on all major roads in the city. Kerbside charging will provide convenient options for the priority segment vehicle which comprises of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, and will also play an important role for residential colonies which lack designated parking.

First Published Date: 18 Oct 2022, 13:37 PM IST
TAGS: EV charger Electric vehicle Electric car Arvind Kejwrial
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite

Trending this Week

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki had launched the last facelift version of the S-Cross SUV back in 2020. It failed to garner as much attention as its rivals which ultimately led to the carmaker introducing the brand new model Grand Vitara.
Maruti Suzuki officially pulls plug on S-Cross after launch of Grand Vitara SUV
The S-Presso S-CNG is offered in just two variants.
2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG launched at 5.90 lakh, delivers 32.73 km/kg
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari poses with Toyota Mirai, India's first hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV). 
Watch: Nitin Gadkari taking a ride in Toyota's hydrogen-powered car
File photo used for representational purposes.
Uber shocks passenger with a bill of over 27 lakh for a 15-minute ride

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Delhi to get 100 EV chargers in next two months: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi to get 100 EV chargers in next two months: Arvind Kejriwal
How to identify a worn-out tyre: A comprehensive guide
How to identify a worn-out tyre: A comprehensive guide
NHAI to pull up officials in case of accidents due to poor road design
NHAI to pull up officials in case of accidents due to poor road design
Nissan X-Trail to make India comeback after 8 years. Here's what it will offer
Nissan X-Trail to make India comeback after 8 years. Here's what it will offer
Planning to buy your dream car this Dhanteras? There's some not-so-good news
Planning to buy your dream car this Dhanteras? There's some not-so-good news

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city