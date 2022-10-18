Delhi to get 100 EV chargers in next two months: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi state government will also club EV battery swapping points with EV charging stations across the city. The national capital currently has around a thousand EV chargers, according to state government data.

Delhi plans to speed up the process to increase its EV charging network in an effort to improve EV infrastructure in the national capital. The Delhi-NCR region will add another 100 electric vehicle charging stations to its tally soon. Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, said on Tuesday that these new EV charging stations will come up across the city in the next two months. He made the announcement while inaugurating 11 EV charging stations in Delhi today.

Kejriwal also said that the new EV charging stations will also include battery swapping points for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers. "Earlier, battery swapping points and charging stations were different but these have now been clubbed together. These 11 stations have 73 charging points. In the next two months, Delhi will get 100 charging stations," Kejriwal added.

Delhi is considered the EV capital of the country with nearly 10 per cent of all vehicles sold this year being electric. The state government had launched the Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy two years ago, and aims to put at least one EV for every four vehicles on the road by 2024.

With a clear focus to increase EV penetration, the state government has also put emphasis on improving EV infrastructure in the Delhi-NCR area. Earlier this month, the state government had announced that it has set up 1,000 electric vehicle charging points in less than a year under its single window facility. Among the 1,000 EV charging points, 682 points were installed at 315 locations by BRPL, 150 charging points installed at 70 locations by BYPL and 168 charging points installed at 50 locations by TPDDL.

The government is also planning to set up 18,000 charging points across the city in the next three years. Among these will be 5,000 kerbside electric vehicle (EV) charging points on all major roads in the city. Kerbside charging will provide convenient options for the priority segment vehicle which comprises of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, and will also play an important role for residential colonies which lack designated parking.

