SsangYong teases upcoming X200 SUV, looks like Mahindra Thar on steroids

SsangYong Motor has released two sketches previewing the upcoming SUV X200 based on the new design language that will be implemented in its future vehicles.
1 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2021, 12:24 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • SsangYong Motor, which was involved in joint venture with Mahindra and Mahindra, released two sketches previewing the upcoming SUV X200 based on a new design language that will be implemented in its future vehicles.

Ssangyong Motor has revealed the first glimpse of its upcoming off-road SUV codenamed X200. The carmaker released two sketches hinting at what its next SUV will look like.

SsangYong said that the upcoming SUV X200 will be based on a new design language that will be implemented in its future vehicles. It will be the second vehicle the company has among its plans, after the J100 electric truck that is also scheduled to be launched soon. These two vehicles are part of SsangYong's plan to get the brand back after it went bankrupt late last year and severed ties with its Indian partner Mahindra and Mahindra.

Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)

Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)

Maruti Suzuki Xl6 (HT Auto photo)

This new design philosophy is called ‘Powered by Toughness’ and for the Ssangyong X200 it shows elements that reinforce that intention such as large wheel arches, thick pillars and almost right-angle corners.

In first impression, it appears more like a hard top Mahindra Thar SUV which has grown more muscle. The X200 has a robust all-terrain look that has some features and elements similar to Jeep vehicles, like the front face which has horizontal slat grille and round headlamps with a retro-look. Ssangyong said the design elements are inspired by the 1983 Korando 4x4, which itself was inspired by the Jeep CJ. Even the general forms are reminiscent of the profile of the Mercedes Benz G-Class.

Ssangyong announced that its new 4x4 SUV will have at least hybrid variants to align with climate goals although it did not claim that a 100% electric option would arrive.

  First Published Date : 27 Jul 2021, 12:24 PM IST
