The base Skoda Rapid Rider variant was taken down from the company's official webpage in the recent past with only four variants left Rider Plus, Ambition, Onyx, Style, and the Monte Carlo trims. Now the company has reintroduced the entry-level Rider variant at revised pricing of ₹7.79 (ex-showroom). Previously, the Rapid Rider variant was priced lower at ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Rider trim has been very strategically placed as one of the most affordable sedans against the rivals such as the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento, and the new Honda City. It comes kitted with a decent list of equipment and features which include automatic climate control, rear aircon vents, electrically operated ORVMs, telescopic adjustable steering wheel, all four power windows, and rear parking sensors.

Moreover, the firm has also made the Rider Plus variant slightly costlier by ₹20,000. The car now starts at ₹8.19 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual transmission and ₹9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the automatic variant. The rest Ambition and Onyx trims have also seen a price hike of up to ₹20,000.

The Skoda Rapid sedan draws power from the same 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine which churns out 110 PS. This engine comes paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. There is also a 6-speed torque converter automatic which is available only with the higher Rider Plus trim.

Skoda is planning several new products for the year 2021 and in the pipeline sits cars such as the new updated Octavia and the Kodiaq. More importantly, there is also the Skoda Kushaq which is expected to hit the roads by April. It will go against the likes of the Tata Harrier, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, and the MG Hector.