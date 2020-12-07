Owners of several Skoda model ranges can now use their car's infotainment system to access location-based offers. This service has currently been rolled out in the Czech Republic and will be launched in other markets at a later date.

The drivers of Scala, Kamiq, Superb as well as the Karoq and Kodiaq model ranges will now receive in-vehicle notifications of location-based deals that have tailored as per their daily routine, offered by numerous partner companies. For example, at a refuelling stop, the infotainment system will display nearby petrol stations and the relevant discounts available.

The drivers will also be informed of special supermarket, hotel, restaurant and car wash offers as well as of special deals available from numerous other Skoda partners. "Using data and combining it with attractive deals allows us to offer yet another valuable digital service to our customers," says Andre Wehner, Skoda Auto Chief Digital Officer.

Some of the firms that Skoda has partnered for the location-based offers are OMV chain of petrol stations, car wash operator, juice bars, among others.

These offers can be accepted on the Skoda vehicle's central display and its navigation system then guides the customer to the location. Meanwhile, a barcode or QR code is emailed to the owner's smartphone. The respective partner company then scans this code during payment and the discount offer is deducted from the bill. "(Skoda has been) collaborating with a number of compatible partners from the very outset to provide customers with a wide range of bespoke, localised offers," Wehner adds.

To use the location-based offer service, drivers need to activate Skoda Connect and register for the Skoda Marketplace. The programme then analyses the owner's behaviour, routes and daily routines over a period of one to two weeks in order to show relevant offers. This period is called the ‘learning phase’.

Other than the custom notifications, users can also, on their own, search the marketplace for interesting deals at any time. Along with new markets, the service will also been made available on new Skoda models.