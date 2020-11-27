Skoda announces fully electric Enyaq iV SUV for UK

Skoda, on Thursday, announced a brand new fully electric version of the Enyaq iV SUV which offers customers a wide array of customization options from the battery to the wheels.

The Enyaq iV offers two options in batteries. The standard offering is a 62kWh battery which powers a 132 kW motor, providing a total output of 180PS and a WLTP tested range of 242 miles (390 km) on single charge. The second, upgraded, option is an 82 kWh battery which powers a 150kW motor, providing a total output of 204PS and a range of 316 miles (509 km)

The SUV is compatible with AC chargers, enabling the user to charge the vehicle using a wallbox or a standard domestic socket. The charging time in this case is six to eight hours depending on the battery. It is also compatible with DC chargers with a 125kW capacity which exponentially cut the charging time, as it can charge from 10% to 80% in just 38 minutes.

Skoda has kept in line with making cars which look classy from the outside with the Enyaq iV. A super-imposing grille with the company logo and extra-large wheels make for a dominating on-road presence. Elegant lines run all the way from the rear to the LED matrix headlights and extra length and width makes the car adequately spacious with a 585-litre boot.

Customers will also have the choice of three wheel sizes, 19 inch, 20 inch or 21 inch alloy wheels.

The materials used to build the interior have been derived from recycled plastic and customers get five options for interior design. These are Loft, Lodge, Lounge, Suite and ecoSuite. Loft offers an elegant black and grey color palette. Lounge gives a modern taste to the interior, featuring seats made of grey leather with mustard stitching, and Suite is the most high-end interior option the company offers, built with the highest quality materials, offering seats of black leather and piano black decor panels.

The Enyaq iV offers a 13-inch infotainment unit which is always connected to the internet, pulling the passengers' favored songs or podcasts along with navigational and vehicular information and controls. The passengers can also control in-car ambient lighting options from the screen.

Dashboard and infotainment unit of the Skoda Enyaq iV.

From safety upgrades to convenience packages, Skoda offers a wide array of options for the SUV. Keyless entry, wireless charging, tow bars and sound-systems are just to name a few. An optional extra for the infotainment unit, the head-up display, projects the navigated course onto the road using augmented reality.

The Skoda Enyaq iV will be available to order in the UK in early 2021 and deliveries will commence from Spring 2021. The SUV's starting price is 33,450 pounds ( ₹32,99,564).