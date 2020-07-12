The new 2020 Skoda Rapid 1.0 was launched in the Indian market back in May. It was introduced in five trims - Rider, Ambition, Onyx, Style and Monte Carlo. Its base Rider variant started at ₹7.49 lakh* and the pricing extended till ₹11,79 lakh* for the top-spec Monte Carlo variant.

Thanks to its on-spot pricing, the Skoda Rapid Rider became hugely popular, so much so that its demand exceeded the company expectations.

Now Skoda wants to milk out greater profits from this package with the introduction of a new costlier variant which goes by the name 'Rapid Rider Plus'. It is expected to be launched soon, sources have informed HT Auto.

The company has also stopped taking bookings of the Rapid Rider and is working on fulfilling the current orders.

The Rapid Rider Plus will be a replacement to the outgoing Rapid Rider variant and will be kitted with better equipment and features.

It will be powered by the same 1.0-litre unit which is known to produce a maximum power of 81 kW (110 PS) at 5,000-5,250 rpm and a peak torque of 175 Nm at 1,750-4,000 rpm. This engine is available with a 6-speed manual gearbox which channels power to the front wheels. Its fuel economy rating stands at 18.97 km/l.

There will also be a 6-speed automatic transmission which will be launched in September this year.

With the launch of the Skoda Rapid Rider Plus, the entry-level pricing of the Rapid will be increased by ₹70,000 to ₹1 lakh.

