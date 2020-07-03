The new Skoda Rapid was launched in India a few weeks back along with the new Superb and the Karoq SUV. In the new avatar, the Rapid is limited to only a 6-speed manual gearbox, but now the company is planning to introduce an automatic gearbox in the Rapid sedan by September.

Skoda Auto India's Brand Director, Zac Hollis, announced the launch details of new Rapid TSI Automatic while answering a user query on Facebook. Hollis commented, "In September we will launch the automatic version of the new Rapid TSI. It's a torque converter box. More details nearer the time."

(Also Read: Skoda unveils new CNG Octavia G-TEC with a range of about 500 kilometres)

For the record, currently the 2020 Skoda Rapid is available with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol TSI engine. This engine is good enough to deliver 108 PS at 5,250 rpm and 175 Nm at 1,750-4,000 rpm. It comes teamed-up with a 6-speed manual but will soon be accompanied by an automatic transmission, likely the same 6-speed unit which is found on the Volkswagen Vento 1.0 TSI. More details on the Rapid TSI Automatic will be revealed in near the launch.

Zac Hollis reveals Rapid TSI Automatic launch timeline in a Facebook comment. Image Courtesy: Facebook/Team-Bhp

The Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI is sold in five variants currently - Rider, Ambition, Onyx, Style, and Monte Carlo. Its pricing start from as low as ₹7.49 lakh* for the base Rider variant and extends till ₹11.79 lakh* for the top-grade Monte Carlo variant.

In terms of features, the new Rapid TSI comes kitted with bits like a revised grille, LED projector headlamp sporting new integrated LED DRLs, black ORVMs & a black roof which is only specific to Monte Carlo variant, trunk spoiler and LED taillamps.

(Also Read: Skoda introduces new generation infotainment system in Karoq, Kodiaq and Superb)

Some of the higher-spec features on the car include 16-inch Clubber-style dual-tone alloy wheels, an 8-inch infotainment system, flat-bottom steering wheel (only Monte Carlo variant), cruise control, leather upholstery, and rear AC vents.

It rivals the likes of Maruti Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento, Honda City and Hyundai Verna.

*ex-showroom, Delhi