New infotainment systems are being introduced into Skoda’s flagship Superb as well as its Karoq and Kodiaq SUVs for the start of the 2021 model year. They are based on Volkswagen Group’s third-generation modular infotainment matrix and offer not only the Laura digital voice assistant, but an array of online features too – including Internet radio and wireless SmartLink technology.

The new infotainment system will offer more custom vehicle settings. It can now be stored in the Skoda Connect account and even transferred to other Skoda vehicles too. Modern USB-C sockets are replacing the familiar USB-A ports, and a USB-C above the rear-view mirror is optional. The range of infotainment functions in the Skoda Scala and Kamiq compact models is also being expanded and upgraded accordingly.

All data is stored online in the Skoda cloud and is constantly synchronised. Preferred layouts for the Virtual Cockpit instrument panel and lighting settings as well as seat and mirror positions are all stored. What’s more, settings can be stored for assistance systems and the automatic climate control too.

With the exception of the entry-level Swing radio featuring a 6.5-inch touchscreen, all infotainment systems available for the Skoda Karoq, Kodiaq and Superb will be based on the third-generation modular infotainment matrix as of the 2021 model year. The built-in SIM card ensures a permanent Internet connection, which also enables Infotainment Online services to be used. Skoda provides the required data allowance for these.

The Laura digital voice assistant understands 15 languages, and can even process fluently spoken sentences in Czech, English, German, French, Italian and Spanish. Smartphones can be paired via wireless SmartLink technology and Android Auto, Apple CarPlay or MirrorLink, and infotainment apps include news or weather reports.

The Bolero infotainment and Amundsen navigation systems each come with an 8-inch touchscreen, while the top-of-the-range Columbus navigation variant boasts a 9.2-inch screen. Map and software updates or on-demand functions such as navigation for the Bolero system are downloaded ‘over the air’. With Amundsen and Columbus, a Skoda ID account can now be created directly from the vehicle; with the relevant Internet availability, both systems will pick up online radio stations too.

The same applies to Scala and Kamiq models equipped with Amundsen navigation. What’s more, desired destinations can be transferred directly from the Skoda Connect app to the navigation system.