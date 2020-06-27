Skoda has unveiled the new Octavia G-TEC which promises to be more eco-friendly and cost-effective for its customers. Instead of fossil fuel, the new Skoda Octavia G-TEC will run on compressed natural gas (CNG).

The new Skoda Octavia G-TEC will come fitted with a 1.5 TSI engine providing 96 kW (130 PS). This type of fuel burns more cleanly, resulting in CO2 emissions in CNG mode that are around 25 per cent lower than when running on petrol; in addition, significantly less nitrogen oxide (NOx) is emitted and no soot particles are produced.

Skoda claims the new Octavia G-TEC will have a range of 500 kms in the WLTP cycle when operated purely using this type of fuel. There are three tanks installed in the underbody store a total of 17.33 kg of CNG. A 9-litre petrol tank also ensures mobility in regions without CNG refuelling infrastructure.

When making use of the petrol in its 9-litre tank, the Octavia G-TEC claims to cover a further 190 kms, giving it a total range of approximately 700 kms. Switching between CNG and petrol mode happens automatically without driver intervention.

The engine is very efficient, thanks to, among other things, variable control of the intake valves according to what is known as the Miller combustion process. This enables consumption of 3.4 to 3.6 kg per 100 km in the WLTP cycle in CNG mode and 4.6 litres per 100 km in petrol mode.

The vehicle only accesses the petrol fuel supply in certain situations, such as when the engine is started after the CNG has been topped up, when the outside temperature is below -10 degrees Celsius, or when the gas tanks are so empty that the pressure drops below 11 bar. The Octavia G‑TEC features a specific layout in the Virtual Cockpit and can be easily identified by a badge at the rear. The hatchback’s boot can hold 455 litres, the COMBI’s boot capacity is 495 litres.

CNG has been a cost-effective choice for a lot of vehicle owners across the world. It also pollutes less than conventional cars. By using 20 per cent bio-CNG, for example, the car’s carbon footprint can be improved by as much as 35 to 40 per cent. Using fuel mixtures with an even higher percentage of bio-CNG, from plant residues and biological waste, leads to improvements of up to 90 per cent. This means that journeys under these circumstances are almost climate-neutral. Full climate neutrality can be achieved by using synthetic methane, which is produced with green electricity in a power-to-gas process. However, this procedure is still under development.