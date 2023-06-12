Skoda Kodiaq demand in India prompts additional allocation of luxury SUV

Skoda Auto India on Monday informed that it has managed to secure additional allocation for the Kodiaq luxury SUV for the market here. Crediting a solid demand for the model that was updated in earlier this year, Skoda says this additional allocation of the Kodiaq will quicken the delivery timeline for customers who have reserved the 4x4 model.

India has emerged as a major play area for Skoda and the market here is the third largest for the Czech brand, after Germany and Czech Republic. While the bulk of the momentum for the company is coming from models like Kushaq mid-size SUV and Slavia mid-size sedan, the Kodiaq is the flagship model that comes in via the CBU route.

The updated Kodiaq was launched in May at ₹38 lakh (ex-showroom) and the company highlighted that it was sold out in just 20 days. It is this response that has now made Skoda Auto India get additional allocation for the model. But what is it about the Skoda SUV that is finding favour among potential buyers?

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Skoda Kodiaq ₹ 34.99 - 37.49 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date UPCOMING Kia Carnival 2023 ₹35 - 39 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details

The 2023 Skoda Kodiaq continues to be powered by the same 2.0 TSI EVO engine which puts out 187 bhp and 320 Nm. But this engine is now compatible with BS 6 emission norms. Transmission duties are handled by a seven-speed DCT unit and the Kodiaq goes from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.8 seconds.

Offered in three variants - and with the top variant priced at ₹41.39 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Kodiaq continues to have a sharp and sleek design language, complete with Skoda's butterfly grille and LED lighting. The vehicle stands on 18-inch alloy wheels. There are several feature updates too and the new elements include door edge protectors, finlets for the rear spoiler and a lounge step in the cabin. Other highlights include Canton 625 W 12-speaker audio system with a subwoofer, 12-way adjustable electric seats, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, among others.

First Published Date: