HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Skoda Enyaq Iv Electric Suv Spied On Indian Roads Completely Undisguised

Skoda Enyaq iV electric SUV spied on Indian roads completely undisguised

Skoda is likely looking forward to joining the league of carmakers in India that have announced EV offerings, the latest being Kia with its EV6 electric crossover.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Jun 2022, 12:01 PM
Skoda Enyaq iV comes based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform. (Instagram/harshbhatt723)
Skoda Enyaq iV comes based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform. (Instagram/harshbhatt723)
Skoda Enyaq iV comes based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform. (Instagram/harshbhatt723)
Skoda Enyaq iV comes based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform.

Skoda Enyaq iV electric SUV has been spotted testing on the Indian roads for the very first time and that too completely undisguised. This directly indicates that the company is looking forward to joining the league of carmakers in India that have announced EV offerings, the latest being Kia with its EV6 electric crossover. The new sighting of the Enyaq iV electric SUV hints that the car could go on sale in the country as soon as 2023. 

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Kodiaq Petrol Bs6 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Kodiaq Petrol Bs6
 
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Rapid Tsi (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Rapid Tsi
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.97 kmpl
₹7.79 - 13.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.88 kmpl
₹10.5 - 17.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Karoq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Karoq
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.49 kmpl
₹24.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also Read: Skoda Auto India expands used car business at over 100 dealerships)

Seen without any covers whatsoever, it is rumoured that the test unit was the top-spec Enyaq iV 80x electric variant. It comes based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform which is dedicatedly designed for electric vehicles and is also shared with Audi Q4 e-Tron and Volkswagen ID4. In terms of exterior proportions, the Enyaq iV measures 4,648 mm in length, 1,877 mm in width, and 1,616 mm tall. At this measurement, the Enyaq iV stands a tad smaller than the Skoda Octavia. 

Internationally, the company's electrified range includes the Skoda Octavia iV hybrid and the Skoda Superb iV hybrid. The electric SUV from Skoda is offered in the international market in multiple power and range configurations. The variant in question sits below the top-end vRS variant and comes with a 77 kWh battery pack that can be fast-charged up to 125 kW with the support of a DC fast charger. Kitted with dual motors planted on each axle, and all-wheel-drive functionality, the overall power output has been rated at 265 PS with a full charge cycle range of 460 km on a single charge. The car is capable of hitting 100 kmph from a standstill in 6.9 seconds. 

(Also Read: Slavia, Kushaq to drive Skoda's India story, says Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess)

Meanwhile, Skoda Auto India has recently announced a price hike on its recently launched Slavia sedan.  

 

First Published Date: 04 Jun 2022, 12:01 PM IST
TAGS: Skoda Skoda Enyaq Enyaq iV 2022 Skoda Enyaq iV electric SUV
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose. 
GM's Cruise allowed to ferry paying passengers in autonomous cars in California
Elevating the home-theatre feel, the wraparound seats in the second row of Buick GL8 Century are extra-spacious, wider and more comfortable.
This minivan is more TV, less minivan. Check out home theater on wheels
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Elon Musk warns Tesla executives, issues 40-hour-a-week-in-office order
Gujarat Titans players with the IPL trophy after winning the final T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022.
Ather celebrates Gujarat Titans winning IPL 2022, draws comparisons to EV fight
BMW has officially introduced the new X1 facelift SUV. The new 2023 BMW X1 comes with a new design and features. 
In Pics: 2023 BMW X1 facelift SUV makes debut

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza received its last upgrade back in 2020 during the Auto Expo.
Maruti Brezza old vs new: Key changes expected in the facelift version
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV petrol unit likely to be more powerful than diesel
The electric XUV300 could go head on against the likes of Nexon EV from Tata Motors.
Mahindra XUV300 fully-electric SUV to launch early 2023
The FB Mondial Piega 125 weighs significantly less at 135 kg, while the KTM 125 Duke tips the scales at 159 kg.
KTM 125 Duke rivaling FB Mondial Piega 125 breaks cover

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

NHAI aims new record, to build 75-km highway in 108 hours
NHAI aims new record, to build 75-km highway in 108 hours
TVS Ntorq 125 XT variant receives price cut
TVS Ntorq 125 XT variant receives price cut
Mahindra Scorpio-N interior: SUV to offer best-in-class high commanding seats
Mahindra Scorpio-N interior: SUV to offer best-in-class high commanding seats
BMW Motorrad India to debut TVS Apache RR310-based sport bike on this date
BMW Motorrad India to debut TVS Apache RR310-based sport bike on this date
2022 Hyundai Venue facelift engine specs and features revealed
2022 Hyundai Venue facelift engine specs and features revealed

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city