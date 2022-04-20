HT Auto
Skoda Auto India expands used car business at over 100 dealerships

In Skoda's certified pre-owned facilities, customers can buy a pre-owned car, sell their existing car or exchange the same and upgrade to a new Skoda vehicle.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Apr 2022, 12:00 PM
Skoda Auto India has expanded its used car business, Certified Pre-Owned to more 100 dealerships across the country, alongside continues sales growth and rapid network expansion. With this, the carmaker is looking to offer its customers with a 360-degree, under-one-roof, car-buying, selling and exchange experience. Till date, the carmaker has delivered more than 2,500 used cars through its pre-owned vehicle arm.

In Skoda's certified pre-owned facilities, customers can buy a pre-owned car, sell their existing car of any make, model and condition or exchange the same and upgrade to a new Skoda vehicle. The used vehicles go through detailed evaluations of 115 quality check points by evaluation consultants. Based upon the used car's specifications, condition and these valuations, its price is decided.

(Also read | Slavia, Virtus demand push Skoda, Volkswagen to production overdrive in India)

Customers looking to upgrade their vehicles to a new Skoda can avail special exchange bonus. Whereas the cars that are a part of the pre-owned fleet confirm to stringent quality standards. Certain cars are thoroughly refurbished to ensure a seamless ownership experience for potential buyers. Only select cars attain the ‘Certified’ badge conforming to the highest level of technical quality, clean titles and documents.

The certified cars are offered with a warranty of up to one year and 15,000 kms, irrespective of the brands. Once a used car is sold, the ownership of the car is transferred to the new buyer and a copy of the revised Registration Certificate is made available to the seller of the car.

The Czech automaker is also looking to enhance the digitalisation of its Certified Pre-Owned business with introduction of retail finance options, and other key steps for a hassle-free buying and selling experience for customers. The company also notes that the demand for used cars has almost doubled in the past two years due to the need for personal mobility amid coronavirus pandemic.

 

First Published Date: 20 Apr 2022, 11:57 AM IST
TAGS: Skoda Skoda Auto India pre-owned cars used cars
