HT Auto
Home Auto Cars Six airbags for cars in India to soon become compulsory. Details here

Six airbags for cars in India to soon become compulsory. Details here

The new rule will mandate even the smaller cars to be equipped with six airbags for extra safety for the occupants.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Jan 2022, 06:19 PM
The new rule will make the vehicles safer with adequate protection through six airbags.
The new rule will make the vehicles safer with adequate protection through six airbags.

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday has said in a tweet that he has approved a draft GSR notification to make a minimum of six airbags compulsory for motor vehicles that carry up to eight occupants.

(Also Read: Small cars too should have adequate number of airbags: Nitin Gadkari)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Alto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 3.15 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 4.7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 4.67 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Datsun Redi-go (HT Auto photo)
Datsun Redi-go
799 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 3.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 3.78 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

In a series of tweets, Gadkari also said that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had already mandated the implementation of the fitment of the driver airbag effective from 1st July 2019 and front co-passenger airbag, effective from 1st January this year.

“To minimise the impact of frontal and lateral collisions to the occupants seated in both front and rear compartments, it has been decided that 4 additional airbags be mandated in the M1 vehicle category," Gadkari tweeted. He also added that two side or side torso airbags and two side curtain or tube airbags covering all outboard passengers have been mandated to be fitted in the new passenger vehicles.

“This is a crucial step to make motor vehicles in India safer than ever," Gadkari wrote. He emphasised that this will ultimately ensure the safety of passengers across all segments, irrespective of the cost or variant of the vehicle.

The dual front airbags have become mandatory from January 1 this year but that is meant for frontal-impact safety of the driver and front co-passenger. The new regulation that makes side curtain airbags mandatory for the new vehicles will ensure safety for the occupants in case of side impacts as well.

India is one of the top countries that registers an alarmingly high number of road accidents every year. A huge number of deaths and severe injuries take place due to these road accidents. While traffic violations are attributed as major reasons behind the accidents, inadequate safety measures, especially in smaller entry-level vehicles too cause a wide number of fatalities.

 

First Published Date: 14 Jan 2022, 04:56 PM IST
TAGS: car safety Nitin Gadkari automotive safety airbag
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Indian EV startup EVage raises $28 million, will build electric vans for Amazon
Indian EV startup EVage raises $28 million, will build electric vans for Amazon
Cyborg unveils Bob-e electric dirt bike in India
Cyborg unveils Bob-e electric dirt bike in India
Kia India commences receiving bookings for Carens MPV from today: Details here
Kia India commences receiving bookings for Carens MPV from today: Details here
Six airbags for cars in India to soon become compulsory. Details here
Six airbags for cars in India to soon become compulsory. Details here
Passenger vehicle sales down 13%, two-wheelers see an 11% drop in December: SIAM
Passenger vehicle sales down 13%, two-wheelers see an 11% drop in December: SIAM

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city