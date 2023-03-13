HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News See It To Believe It: Suzuki Jimny Modified As A Brabus G Class Mean Machine

See it to believe it: Suzuki Jimny modified as a Brabus G-Class mean machine

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is all set for its official launch in its five-door format in India but the three-door Jimny has been a common sight on global roads for decades. And this three-door Suzuki Jimny, over the years, has also been modified by many to make the vehicle look even more rugged. One such modified Suzuki Jimny is being offered by Dubai-based Al Ain Class Motors, complete with a Brabus G-Class.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 13 Mar 2023, 10:28 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Suzuki Jimny with a Brabus G-Class body kit. (Al Ain Class Motors)
Suzuki Jimny with a Brabus G-Class body kit. (Al Ain Class Motors)
Suzuki Jimny with a Brabus G-Class body kit. (Al Ain Class Motors)
Suzuki Jimny with a Brabus G-Class body kit.

At first few glances, you could be forgiven to mistake this particular Suzuki Jimny as a Mercedes G-Class with kits. But look closer and that this is a massively modified Jimny becomes apparent. The vehicle gets Mercedes-style grille at the front with the head light units on either side also getting an update. The hood sports a big power dome and air intakes while the air intakes at the bottom too have been enlarged. There are two light bars at the top of the vehicle.

The modified Suzuki Jimny also gets more pronounced wheel arches, updated wheels with a black finish and a prominent side step. Over at the rear, the vehicle gets a big carbon fiber rear wing which is mounted to the roof and the ‘Brabus’ branding on the spare wheel cover. And yes, the tail lights are new as well.

A look at the rear profile of the modified Suzuki Jimny.
A look at the rear profile of the modified Suzuki Jimny. (Al Ain Class Motors)
A look at the rear profile of the modified Suzuki Jimny.
A look at the rear profile of the modified Suzuki Jimny. (Al Ain Class Motors)

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Jimny (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz G-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz G-class
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.35 kmpl
₹1.62 - 2.45 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.26 kmpl
₹5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ytb (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Ytb
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.79 kmpl
₹4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details

The vehicle's modifications are not just limited to the outside. In the cabin of the Suzuki Jimny, the seats are new and the dashboard has been lowered. Both of these and the transmission tunnel, door panels and steering wheel are done in a bright shade of Blue. In terms of mechanics though, no changes have been made. The modified Suzuki Jimny is a 2021 model with a 1.5-litre motor under the hood which produces 102 hp of max power.

A look at the dashboard layout of the modified Suzuki Jimny.
A look at the dashboard layout of the modified Suzuki Jimny.
A look at the dashboard layout of the modified Suzuki Jimny.
A look at the dashboard layout of the modified Suzuki Jimny.

Available to interested buyers, Al Ain Class Motors has priced the modified Suzuki Jimny at AED 165,000 or approximately 37 lakh.

First Published Date: 13 Mar 2023, 10:28 AM IST
TAGS: Suzuki G-Class Jimny Jimny Maruti Suzuki G-Class
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
26% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city