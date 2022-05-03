Sanction-hit Russian carmaker asks Iran for spare parts: Report

A Russian carmaker has reportedly asked Iran to supply it with key components it cannot access due to sanctions imposed by Western countries after the invasion of Ukraine, reports AP.

The report claims that a Russian automaker had enquired about purchasing parts, without specifying the company by name. The components in demand included brake systems, seat belts, airbags, alternators, air conditioners, thermostats and power window systems.

The report also claims that given the Russian automaker's demand for cooperation with Iranian equipment manufacturers, companies that have the capacity to supply Russia, in terms of quality and quantity of production, can try their luck for a presence in the market of this northern neighbour. Some Iranian car components, including engine cooling and suspension systems, have already been exported to Russia in recent years.

Western carmakers have ventured into Russia to assemble cars over the past two decades as the country's economy expanded. However, since Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February, numerous car makers have stopped sales of their cars or parts to Russia, including Audi, Honda, Jaguar and Porsche. Automakers that have halted Russian production include BMW, Ford, Hyundai, Mercedes, Volkswagen and Volvo.

Production by automaker AvtoVAZ, the largest carmaker in Russia with the country's top brand Lada, a company majority-owned by France's Nissan-Renault group, is almost at a standstill due to a shortage of imported components. The Renault Group is under intense pressure to boycott Russia over Ukraine and considering whether to withdraw from AvtoVAZ.

