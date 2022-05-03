HT Auto
Home Auto News Watch: Porsche Taycan Sets Guinness World Record For Doing 69 Consecutive Donuts

Watch: Porsche Taycan sets Guinness World Record for doing 69 consecutive donuts

This is the second Guinness World Record set by the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 May 2022, 05:48 PM
Screengrab taken from the video posted on YouTube by Race Of Champions.
Screengrab taken from the video posted on YouTube by Race Of Champions.
Screengrab taken from the video posted on YouTube by Race Of Champions.
Screengrab taken from the video posted on YouTube by Race Of Champions.

The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo has set a Guinness World Record of performing 69 consecutive donuts on the ice in Sweden. This record achieved by Porsche Taycan is for the most number of consecutive donuts done on ice in an electric vehicle. The all-electric Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo was driven by stunt driver Terry Grant. This attempt was done in February this year on a frozen sea at the 2022 Race Of Champions in Sweden's Pite Havsbad.

In order to qualify for the record, Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo had to perform the spins with any break within a circular area which was double the length of the electric vehicle. According to a report by Motor1, a standard production Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo was used to perform the stunt. The electric car sported winter tires during the event.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Porsche Macan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 12.35 kmpl
₹ 69.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Porsche 718 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 718
1988 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 13.51 kmpl
₹ 85.46 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.6 kmpl
₹ 1.27 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Porsche Taycan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Taycan
₹ 1.5 Crore*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Jaguar F-pace (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar F-pace
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.9 kmpl
₹ 69.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | Porsche, Audi to enter Formula One, informs Volkswagen CEO)

In the video, one can note that the Taycan Cross Turismo was stopping mid-way while the driver was performing the donuts. This was due to the ice that was being thrown around that covered one of the electric vehicle's sensors. Grant mentioned this made the Porsche EV assume that it was in some kind of crash situation which prompted the EV's system to stop.

(Also read | Porsche configurator gets over 160 colour options with a paint-to-sample feature)

This is the second Guinness World Record that Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo achieved. Earlier this year, the Porsche electric vehicle set the record for the greatest altitude change ever achieved by an electric car. In this, the Taycan Cross Turismo went through six states over a vertical distance of over 4,842.967 meters and covered over 2,253 km between Eagle Mine in Michigan and Pikes Peak in Colorado. During this record attempt, the team had to endure all kinds of weather including sun, rain, snow and ice. Three groups of drivers worked in coordination to take on the driving duties.

 

 

First Published Date: 03 May 2022, 05:48 PM IST
TAGS: Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Porsche Taycan Porsche Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric car Electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic comes with a perfect blend between digital elements and analogue era themes.
Porsche 911 Sport Classic debuts with RWD and manual gearbox, generates 550 PS
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara / Escudo SUV launched with full-hybrid tech
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched in India in new colours
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Stellantis to spend $2.8 billion on its Canada fcatories to push EV goals
Stellantis to spend $2.8 billion on its Canada fcatories to push EV goals
Toyota restarts vehicle production at China’s Changchun factory
Toyota restarts vehicle production at China’s Changchun factory
Sanction-hit Russian carmaker asks Iran for spare parts: Report
Sanction-hit Russian carmaker asks Iran for spare parts: Report
Watch: Porsche Taycan sets Guinness World Record for doing 69 consecutive donuts
Watch: Porsche Taycan sets Guinness World Record for doing 69 consecutive donuts
Suzuki Motorcycle sales dip 8% in April
Suzuki Motorcycle sales dip 8% in April

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city