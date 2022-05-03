Watch: Porsche Taycan sets Guinness World Record for doing 69 consecutive donuts

The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo has set a Guinness World Record of performing 69 consecutive donuts on the ice in Sweden. This record achieved by Porsche Taycan is for the most number of consecutive donuts done on ice in an electric vehicle. The all-electric Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo was driven by stunt driver Terry Grant. This attempt was done in February this year on a frozen sea at the 2022 Race Of Champions in Sweden's Pite Havsbad.

In order to qualify for the record, Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo had to perform the spins with any break within a circular area which was double the length of the electric vehicle. According to a report by Motor1, a standard production Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo was used to perform the stunt. The electric car sported winter tires during the event.

In the video, one can note that the Taycan Cross Turismo was stopping mid-way while the driver was performing the donuts. This was due to the ice that was being thrown around that covered one of the electric vehicle's sensors. Grant mentioned this made the Porsche EV assume that it was in some kind of crash situation which prompted the EV's system to stop.

This is the second Guinness World Record that Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo achieved. Earlier this year, the Porsche electric vehicle set the record for the greatest altitude change ever achieved by an electric car. In this, the Taycan Cross Turismo went through six states over a vertical distance of over 4,842.967 meters and covered over 2,253 km between Eagle Mine in Michigan and Pikes Peak in Colorado. During this record attempt, the team had to endure all kinds of weather including sun, rain, snow and ice. Three groups of drivers worked in coordination to take on the driving duties.

