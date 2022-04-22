RRR Director Rajamouli brings home Volvo XC40 compact luxury SUV

Volvo's entry-level XC40 SUV has been priced from ₹ 44.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and goes on to rival the likes of cars such as BMW X1 and Audi Q3 SUVs.

SS Rajamouli aka Koduri Srisaila Sri Rajamouli, the director of block bluster South Indian movies like Bahubaali and the more recent RRR, has become a proud owner of the Volvo XC40 compact luxury SUV. Volvo's entry-level SUV has been priced from ₹44.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and goes on to rival the likes of cars such as BMW X1 and Audi Q3 SUVs.

Rajamouli’s car comes finished in a shade of Fusion Red with a black roof bringing in a nice contrast. Apart from that, it is available in four other colour choices Onyx Black, Denim Blue, Glacier Silver and Crystal White.

(Also Read: Volvo offers OTA software updates to over 190,000 customers across 34 markets)

At the heart of the SUV sits a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that belts out 187 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired to an 8-speed Geartronic transmission. In addition to this, the company will also be introducing a fully electric version of the SUV - XC40 Recharge in India a few months down the line. It will be a fully battery-powered vehicle which will be offered as a costlier alternative to the existing ICE-powered XC40.

On the outside, the XC40 features quite a classy, sedate and laid-back design language. There is a piano black grille at the front flanked with Thor’s hammer headlamps. Inside, sits a 12.3-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system and Harmon Kardon 14-speaker 600 Watt sound system. Other key features include a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, and more. In addition to this, there are a range of active and passive safety features including seven airbags, distance alert, park assist and radar-based city safety and driver-assist systems with steering assist.

First Published Date: