RRR Director Rajamouli brings home Volvo XC40 compact luxury SUV

Volvo's entry-level XC40 SUV has been priced from 44.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and goes on to rival the likes of cars such as BMW X1 and Audi Q3 SUVs.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Apr 2022, 03:11 PM
SS Rajamouli aka Koduri Srisaila Sri Rajamouli, the director of block bluster South Indian movies like Bahubaali and the more recent RRR, has become a proud owner of the Volvo XC40 compact luxury SUV. Volvo's entry-level SUV has been priced from 44.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and goes on to rival the likes of cars such as BMW X1 and Audi Q3 SUVs. 

Rajamouli’s car comes finished in a shade of Fusion Red with a black roof bringing in a nice contrast. Apart from that, it is available in four other colour choices Onyx Black, Denim Blue, Glacier Silver and Crystal White. 

(Also Read: Volvo offers OTA software updates to over 190,000 customers across 34 markets)

At the heart of the SUV sits a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that belts out 187 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired to an 8-speed Geartronic transmission. In addition to this, the company will also be introducing a fully electric version of the SUV - XC40 Recharge in India a few months down the line. It will be a fully battery-powered vehicle which will be offered as a costlier alternative to the existing ICE-powered XC40. 

On the outside, the XC40 features quite a classy, sedate and laid-back design language. There is a piano black grille at the front flanked with Thor’s hammer headlamps. Inside, sits a 12.3-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system and Harmon Kardon 14-speaker 600 Watt sound system. Other key features include a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, and more. In addition to this, there are a range of active and passive safety features including seven airbags, distance alert, park assist and radar-based city safety and driver-assist systems with steering assist. 

First Published Date: 22 Apr 2022, 03:06 PM IST
TAGS: Volvo Volvo XC40 Volvo India Rajamouli
