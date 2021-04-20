Rolls-Royce unveils custom Cullinan, Ghost, Wraith with bold play of colors

Rolls-Royce has arrived in the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show with a collective of custom versions of its three motor cars - Ghost Extended, Black Badge Cullinan and Wraith. The vehicles are being offered in bold colour combinations for adventurous customers.

The custom Ghost Extended that the company calls the Urban Sanctuary, comes with a two-tone mix of Gunmetal gray and Jubilee Silver. Inspired by Shanghai's neon lights, the luxury carmaker has made the coach line and wheel pinstripes in Lime Green. Its interior also gets a two-tone theme of Navy Blue and Cashmere Grey. The reclinable Serenity Seating come with calf rests and Lime Green contrast stitching.

(Also read | Rolls-Royce develops Phantom Privacy Suite, takes luxury a notch up)

The interior further features a mosaic of open-pore Obsidian Ayous wood veneers that, the company says, evoke wooden window shutters on a pavilion building at Shanghai’s Yu Yuan Gardens.

The custom Black Badge Cullinan

The custom Black Badge Cullinan comes in Segano Green coachwork - a bold colour that is usually applied to mid-century artefacts. The interior gets Serenity Green and contrasting Black interior colourway with a finishing in Technical Fibre veneer trim.

(Also read | Hit or miss? Check out Justin Beiber's customized Rolls-Royce Coupe)

The custom Wraith Black Badge has been named Pop Explosion and comes in dramatic shade of colours. The exterior body paint is a two-tone GT Blue and Arctic White which has been finished with a hand-painted Koi Red coachline. This has been resolved with a bold motif that is inspired by a volcanic eruption against a menacing blue sky.

On the inside, an eye-catching dashboard features a hand-painted, white geometric pattern over the Technical Fibre veneer trim. The cabin is mostly finished in Muscari Blue leather with Arctic White touches as well as the continuing theme of Koi Red piping. A red Starlight Headliner compliments the vibrant look. There is a the 'Waterfall' motif between two rear seats with embroidery resembling the exterior motif. The seat piping is also finished in Koi Red.















