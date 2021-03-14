Rolls-Royce develops Phantom Privacy Suite, takes luxury a notch up

Rolls-Royce has developed a Phantom Privacy Suite in a bid to create a space that offers effortless privacy and luxurious indulgence to its customers.

The vehicle has been built using advanced technologies and premium quality material as well as artisanal finesse. The Phantom Privacy Suite has been built with an aim to serve as a private space for those professionals who have to make important decisions while on the go.

A combination of luxury and technology - the vehicle gets an integrated electrochromatic glass that allows the front and rear cabins to be visually separated at the touch of a button. Rear passengers can see through the glass as well as on to the road ahead. They can even choose to transform the glass to opaque for absolute privacy. For even more privacy, curtains and rear privacy glass can be used to ensure that there is no line of sight to the rear suite.

The Phantom, already considered to be the world’s most silent motor car, offers even greater sound isolation in the Privacy Suite using additional acoustic damping. A frequency-specific compound inhibits the transmission of conversations in the rear cabin to the front in order to deliver the highest possible levels of acoustic insulation.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Privacy Suite

However, if someone from the rear cabin needs to communicate with the chauffeur at the front, the vehicle has an integrated intercom system that can be controlled with a button. Even the chauffeur can ‘call’ occupants in the Privacy Suite, who can choose to answer or reject the communication.

The vehicle also has the facility of passing documents between the front and rear passengers with the help of a large aperture that is solely controlled by the rear passengers.

The Privacy Suite also comes equipped with a rear theatre entertainment system, allowing passengers to review presentations, live news items or even control their music library. The theatre includes two high-definition 12-inch monitors linked to the Phantom’s suite of fully connected software. Passengers can also mirror the screens of their personal devices using an HDMI port. A USB port can be used to store audio files to the on-board 20GB hard drive.

All of this can be controlled from the rear cabin's centre console. Combined with the starlight headliner and clock, this creates an highly secure ambience for passengers.