Renault India kicks off monsoon campaign: Check discounts, benefits

Renault India kickstarted its nation-wide monsoon campaign on July 17 which will go on till July 23. The monsoon campaign is an after-sales service initiative which will be held at all Renault dealerships across the country. The aim of the program is to offer services that ensure optimal performance of the brand's vehicles during the rainy season.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Jul 2023, 13:01 PM
Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber form the India portfolio of Renault.
During the camp, Renault customers can opt for a complimentary car check-up as per the company's guidelines, wherein a detailed examination of all key functions of the car will be done. Apart from this, customers can avail of various benefits such as 10% discount on select parts, up to 50% discount on select accessories, as well as 15% discount on labour charges.

An additional 5% discount on selected parts and accessories, special offers on select tyre brands and complimentary car top wash will be provided to My Renault Customers (MYR). Further 10% discount will be offered on ‘Renault Secure’ and ‘Renault Assist’ which are the Extended Warranty and Roadside Assistance programs provided by the company.

Besides discounts and services, several fun-filled activities will also be organized for customers visiting dealerships along with assured gifts for those who participate. “Through complimentary car check-ups conducted by our skilled technicians, attractive offers, and engaging activities, we strive to create an unforgettable experience for our customers," said Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Renault India.

Over the years, the OEM has been focusing on strengthening its customer base in India. It currently offers three models in the country - Kwid, Kiger and Triber. However, it plans to drive in three new models here by 2025, including two internal combustion models and one electric vehicle. Introduction of three new models will populate its portfolio to six models in the next three years.

First Published Date: 18 Jul 2023, 13:01 PM IST
