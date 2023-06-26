Automatic climate control is a very popular feature in modern cars

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 26, 2023

Automatic climate control is available not only in all the modern high-end cars, but in some most affordable models as well

Here are some most affordable cars available in India that come with automatic climate control and priced under 10 lakh

Hyundai Venue comes with a host of features including automatic climate control

Tata Punch too is one of the most affordable cars with automatic climate control

Renault Kwid is the cheapest car with automatic climate control

Maruti Suzuki Ignis is an affordable premium product that gets automatic climate control

Tata Tiago too gets automatic climate control

Automatic climate control does away to manually regulate AC temperature

With increasing number of features across all segments of cars, automatic climate control is becoming a standard fitment
