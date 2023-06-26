Automatic climate control is available not only in all the modern high-end cars, but in some most affordable models as well
Here are some most affordable cars available in India that come with automatic climate control and priced under ₹10 lakh
Hyundai Venue comes with a host of features including automatic climate control
Tata Punch too is one of the most affordable cars with automatic climate control
Renault Kwid is the cheapest car with automatic climate control
Maruti Suzuki Ignis is an affordable premium product that gets automatic climate control
Tata Tiago too gets automatic climate control
Automatic climate control does away to manually regulate AC temperature
With increasing number of features across all segments of cars, automatic climate control is becoming a standard fitment