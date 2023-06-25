Buying a new car is always exciting but we often neglects some small yet significant things amidst that excitement

Published Jun 25, 2023

We rarely read the user manual, but to know all nicks and nacks you should read that

Avoid super short trips and take the car a bit far to let it taste the air

Don't press the accelerator all the way to the metal during first 1,000-1,500 km run

Just like accelerator, be gentle with brake and avoid slamming the brake pedal hard

Avoid revving the engine to the redline

Driving in congested city traffic will ensure the car runs in all different speed variations

Avoid prolonged idling of the newly built engine, as it negatively impacts powertrain

Avoid cold start and allow the engine to warm up before start driving

Avoid frequent engine oil changes
Know how not to drive a turbocharged car
