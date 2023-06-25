Turbochargers are appealing for higher power generation capacity but there are some barriers one shouldn't cross

Published Jun 25, 2023

A turbocharger is generally run by exhaust gases and helps in generating higher power from even smaller displacement engines

Here are some tips to follow if you own and drive a turbocharged car

Avoid cold engine revving no matter how tempting it is

Let the turbocharged engine idle for sometime before shutting it down

This allows the turbocharger to remain well lubricated and free from exhaust fumes

Don't lugg the engine and always drive in optimum gear

Avoid using cheap regular fuel in turbocharged engine-powered cars

Turbocharged engines demand a special fuel because of their complex nature

Don't go flat out on accelerator while coming out of a slow-speed cornering
