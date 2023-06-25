A turbocharger is generally run by exhaust gases and helps in generating higher power from even smaller displacement engines
Here are some tips to follow if you own and drive a turbocharged car
Avoid cold engine revving no matter how tempting it is
Let the turbocharged engine idle for sometime before shutting it down
This allows the turbocharger to remain well lubricated and free from exhaust fumes
Don't lugg the engine and always drive in optimum gear
Avoid using cheap regular fuel in turbocharged engine-powered cars
Turbocharged engines demand a special fuel because of their complex nature
Don't go flat out on accelerator while coming out of a slow-speed cornering