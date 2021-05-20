Porsche is all set to enter the race to produce the fastest SUV in the world. The upcoming Porsche Cayenne's Turbo coupe was seen burning down the racing tracks in Germany in latest developments. Two-time World Rally Champion Walter Roehrl put the new Cayenne Turbo SUV to the test as the carmaker prepares for the launch later this year. He completed several test laps in the high-performance SUV on the Grand Prix circuit of the Hockenheimring. "The car remains incredibly stable even in fast corners, and its turn-in behaviour is extremely precise. More than ever, you have the feeling that you are sitting in a compact sports car rather than in a large SUV," Roehrl said at the end of his test laps. Walter Röhrl has been putting a lightly camouflaged prototype of a powerful new #Porsche #Cayenne model through its paces in a tough test of its capabilities. The details: https://t.co/HI4UXWRi6Z pic.twitter.com/cH7m6R3wSI — Porsche Newsroom (@PorscheNewsroom) May 20, 2021





The upcoming Porsche Cayenne Turbo coupe will rival the likes of Bentley Bentayga Speed, Lamborghini Urus and Audi RSQ8. Its twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine can generate a whopping 631 bhp of power, more than what a Lamborghini Urus or an Audi RSQ8 can produce, besides 850 Nm of peak torque.

Though no official figures have been revealed yet, it is believed that the new Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo will be able to sprint from zero 100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds. If the figures are true, then it will be faster than the Bentayga Speed, Urus or RSQ8 SUVs by a few fractions of a second. The top speed of the SUV will be 300 kmph.

The figures are, however, in line with Roehrl had to say about the new Porsche Cayenne Turbo. "A great leap forward compared to everything that has gone before. This car redefines the meaning of the term SUV," he said.

A lot of that credit will probably go to the new new engine management software and titanium exhaust system. According to Porsche, there has been a host of other enhancements for all chassis and control systems. The carmaker said that the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control active roll stabilisation system also makes a major contribution to the stable handling.

The new Porsche Cayenne Turbo coupe is likely to make its global debut next month.