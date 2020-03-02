Q by Aston Martin: DBX meets the dark art of customisation

Ten years ago, Aston Martin had said it will come up with a SUV soon. In 2019, the company introduced DBX. Now, 2 years down the line, Aston Martin revealed the DBX styled through ‘Q by Aston Martin’. It was scheduled to be unveiled for the Geneva International Motor Show.

The company the heavily customised Aston Martin DBX will showcase the carmaker’s ‘darker side’. It also claims that the SUV will highlight the 'rule-breaking customisation' that is achievable through its Q bespoke division.

Marek Reichman, Aston Martin Executive Vice President & Chief Creative Officer said, “While our designer specifications previously demonstrated an incredibly broad range of choice and expression from our existing palette of colours and materials, ‘Q by Aston Martin’ offers the tools to those who have an uninhibited desire to push the boundaries of what is achievable".

Q by Aston Martin

The work of Aston Martin’s in-house design team DBX manages to bring a level of sculpture and sleekness to the SUV. The fastback look of DBX enhances the visual mass of the car over the rear wheels, just as you see in Aston Martin’s sports cars. The long wheelbase allows a lower, sleeker roofline, giving elegance to the overall shape.

‘Q by Aston Martin – Commission’ allows customers to create tailored options for their personal specification. 22-inch gloss black painted wheels complement the car’s bold exterior. Inside, a bespoke diamond patterned satin chrome aluminium jewellery pack machined from solid sits amongst swathes of Obsidian Black leather. Carbon fibre machined from solid to create a technical finish clads the central console and door inserts, while an expansive single piece of herringbone carbon fibre can be found throughout the floor of the car’s storage area.

Interior of Q by Aston Martin

Perhaps the most eye-catching feature within the DBX’s cabin is a unique carbon fibre finish used for the car’s floating centre console and door trims. Delivering a technical finish to the car’s interior, the central piece is machined from a solid block consisting of 280 individual layers of carbon fibre, laid meticulously by hand. After a 12-hour curing process, 90-hours of five-axis milling are required to deliver the stunning finish shown today.

For customers looking for highly-exclusive yet attainable options, look no further than the ‘Q by Aston Martin – Collection’. Featuring Satin Xenon Grey paint, a carbon fibre lower exterior pack and black anodised tread and sill plaques, each of these options have previously been developed by the luxury British marque’s in-house design team and are available to order now.

Reichman added, “Of course, the example shown today is just one sphere of inspiration that can be explored, but with DBX providing the ultimate canvas to bring a vision to life, I fully expect to see a wide and broad variety of creations over the coming months".