HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Pune Man Declared Auction Winner Of Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition

Pune man declared auction winner of Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition

Tata announced that the proceeds from this auction will be donated towards the wildlife conservation efforts at Kaziranga National Park.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 May 2022, 05:43 PM
Ameen Khan, from Pune, was announced as the winner with the highest bid.
Ameen Khan, from Pune, was announced as the winner with the highest bid.
Ameen Khan, from Pune, was announced as the winner with the highest bid.
Ameen Khan, from Pune, was announced as the winner with the highest bid.

Tata Motors announced on Saturday the auction winner of its Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition, held earlier this month on the sidelines of the ongoing Tata Indian Premier League. During the auction, the Tata IPL fans placed their online bids to win a Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition. Ameen Khan, from Pune, was announced as the winner with the highest bid.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.97 kmpl
₹5.49Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹5.49Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹5.58Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.66Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.74 kmpl
₹5.83Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.2 kmpl
₹5.84Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

The company announced that the proceeds from this auction will be donated towards the wildlife conservation efforts at Kaziranga National Park, Assam, as a commitment to conserving the biodiversity in India.

“We are delighted to announce Ameen Khan as the winner of our Tata Punch – Kaziranga Edition auction and we thank him for his generous contribution, which in turn will be used for a cause we deeply believe in. At Tata Motors, we are committed to help preserve the astonishing biodiversity of our country, a pledge we have endeavoured to meet, by consistently working on our offerings, our engagement with various stakeholders as well as through various initiatives," said Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.

(Also Read: Tata Motors, JLR cars may cost more soon as carmaker warns of price hike)

The company organised the vehicle key handover ceremony at the famous Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Khan also received tickets to the Tata IPL league match in Mumbai along with the car. In addition, he also received a unique Rhino plaque signed by the captains of all the Tata IPL teams, as well as an all-expense-paid trip to the Kaziranga National Park.

“With the proceeds going towards ensuring the ongoing conservation and well-being of the Kaziranga National Park, we have taken yet another step towards this promise. I congratulate Khan for his brand new Tata Punch and thank him again for recognizing our efforts and playing an active role in safeguarding our mighty national parks," he added.

First Published Date: 21 May 2022, 05:43 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors Tata Cars Tata Cars India Tata Punch Punch SUV Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

File photo used for representational purpose only
Lucknow civic body bans e-rickshaws citing air pollution
A unit of the 2022 Scorpio in white colour scheme can be seen rolling off from the production line.
New images of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio leaked from plant, production run starts
An employee cleans an imported vehicle at a car showroom in Islamabad.
Pakistan puts ban on all imported cars. Here is why
Mahindra has officially named the upcoming SUV as Scorpio-N.
Mahindra Scorpio-N to debut on June 27, 4x4 option and other highlights here
While the base and S variants of the TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
2022 TVS iQube electric scooter launched: Check prices, specs, features

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Pune man declared auction winner of Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition
Pune man declared auction winner of Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition
Meghalaya CM to use electric vehicle for office commute
Meghalaya CM to use electric vehicle for office commute
2022 TVS iQube vs Ola S1 Pro: Price, features, specifications compared
2022 TVS iQube vs Ola S1 Pro: Price, features, specifications compared
The $15,000 EV is here and it’s Cute. But only in Japan for now
The $15,000 EV is here and it’s Cute. But only in Japan for now
Hyundai to build EV factory worth $5.5 billion in Georgia
Hyundai to build EV factory worth $5.5 billion in Georgia

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city